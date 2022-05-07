"I have some doubts"- Carlo Ancelotti provides update on 5 Real Madrid players ahead of Atletico clash 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has issued a squad update ahead of their next game in La Liga this Sunday.

Los Blancos picked up an impressive 3-1 win over Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final this past Wednesday.

The extra-time win was a grueling affair, so we could see a few rotations when they face Atletico Madrid in the derby this Sunday.

With Real Madrid already having won the league, they could rest some of their players so they can recover well from the mid-week Champions League clash.

Ancelotti confirmed that some players have not fully recovered, and revealed the names of five players who will not play against Atletico Madrid.

He said:

“The players are pretty fine but some of them have not recovered yet after the City game. I have some doubts about who will play against Atletico. I’ll decided it tomorrow. Alaba, Isco, Bale and Hazard won’t be available.

“Lunin will start tomorrow. Courtois will rest. Hazard will start training with the team next week. These La Liga games are important for us because we can keep our rhythm. We respect the competition and this club.”

Real Madrid will look to stay in rhythm ahead of the big final later in May

Ancelotti’s side wrapped up the league pretty early, and it now gives them the chance to rotate the squad and keep the players fresh for the Champions League final on May 28.

That’s a luxury Jurgen Klopp's men cannot afford as the Reds are still active in three competitions.

Los Blancos face Manchester City without David Alaba, and his return to fitness in the coming weeks will help them in the final.

The squad will have time to recuperate well in the coming weeks and prepare tactically against Liverpool, who have been incredible this season.

The Reds are the only team this season who will play in every game of the competition they have participated in.

Real Madrid will perhaps be fresher for the final, but they will be facing a team who could potentially make history. So it will definitely be a competitive clash.

The upcoming Madrid derby will have an impact in the race for the top four. Atletico Madrid will fancy their chances against a heavily rotated Real Madrid team, and hope to strengthen their grip on the top four.

Edited by Prem Deshpande