“I have no doubts about that” – Former Barcelona forward believes Neymar can win Ballon d’Or on one condition

Former Barcelona striker Sandro Ramirez feels Neymar can win the Ballon d’Or on one condition.

The 30-year-old striker has never won the Ballon d’Or despite being recognized as one of the most talented footballers of all time. The Brazilian famously left Barcelona in August 2017 to become the focal point at PSG. Neymar has till date won the Ligue 1 thrice but has failed to help his team land their first ever UCL title.

Now, alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, Neymar will have extra support to win Europe's premier competition. While his goal involvements have not reached the level of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, Sandro Ramirez believes that Neymar can still win the Ballon d’Or.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Raheem Sterling tops Neymar in the Ballon d'Or rankings. Raheem Sterling tops Neymar in the Ballon d'Or rankings. https://t.co/aZcY2VTS57

However, the Spanish forward claimed it could only happen if Lionel Messi retired, or stopped producing at the level that he has been in recent campaigns:

"I say Messi and Neymar. When Leo stops playing or expressing himself at these levels, Neymar will win the Ballon d'Or for me. I have no doubts about that."

Neymar backed to win the Ballon d’Or once Lionel Messi’s levels drop

The 2022 Ballon d’Or might as well be won by a player who has never won it before. There are quite a few potent contenders who only need to maintain their form in order to win the award. Mohammed Salah would have made his chances all the better had Egypt won the AFCON, but the Liverpool magician is still a big contender.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both suffered this term and look unlikely to emerge as the favorites for the 2022 Ballon d'Or. However, the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema will both argue that they deserve a shot as well, considering their form. The former would probably have won his first Ballon d’Or in 2020 had the event not been canceled.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have scored at unreal rates so far this campaign and may emerge as bonafide Ballon d'Or candidates. Mbappe might even be chaffed if PSG win the Champions League and either of Lionel Messi or Neymar finish higher in the rankings. The Frenchman has been PSG’s primary scorer this campaign.

B/R Football @brfootball No wonder Neymar wants to win the Ballon d’Or No wonder Neymar wants to win the Ballon d’Or 👀 https://t.co/Zi24ed23PB

Erling Haaland’s scoring rate at the age of 21 is nothing short of scaringly sensational. The Norwegian is unlikely to be a contender for the 2022 Ballon d’Or considering Dortmund’s probable lack of big trophies. However, he is set to move to a bigger club in the summer and should be determined to be a big contender next year.

Both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland might turn out to be Neymar’s biggest rivals for any potential Ballon d’Or bid in the coming campaigns.

