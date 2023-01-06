"I dunno...now I'm gonna praise my cross" - Manchester City star Jack Grealish gives hilarious response when asked about Chelsea's Kepa 

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has taken full credit for his assist and rebuffed claims that it was a mistake from Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Englishman's cross, within minutes of coming on, found Manchester City's other substitute, Riyad Mahrez, who tapped in the match's lone goal. The win saw the Cityzens close the gap on Arsenal to five points and keep the pressure on the Gunners.

Iván Peralta @ivanper_21 Toda de Grealish o Kepa? Toda de Grealish o Kepa? https://t.co/5uhVSQCa2H

Speaking on Premier League productions after the game, Grealish admitted that he was looking to Erling Haaland to get on the end of the ball, but was happy it found Mahrez. He said:

"I was just speaking to Riyad then inside and he says to me that he thought the keeper was going to get it at one point and so did I. When I've crossed it the first thing I put my head down to cross it and straight away I'm thinking na, Erling has got to be somewhere."

When quizzed on whether it was a mistake by Kepa, the City star replied:

"I dunno... now I'm gonna praise my cross. Honestly when it went across the goal the first time I've looked up I've thought 'I've played that too close to him... do you know what I mean."

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Jack Grealish on Kepa Jack Grealish on Kepa 😂👀 https://t.co/QwxZHExf4O

Chelsea goalkeeper questioned after Manchester City goal

Glenn Hoddle and Shay Given were unwilling to let Kepa off the hock and claimed that it was a big mistake from the Spaniard. The goalkeeper could have caught the ball with extended arms but chose to let it run across the goal and that saw Mahrez tap in the winner.

On Premier League productions, Hoddle said:

"I think the goalkeeper really should have put his hand and get that ball…Why he hasn't put his hand to get that ball I do not know but from City's point of view, a terrific goal, really good goal."

Given echoed the thoughts and added:

"I think it was a lack of concentration. For me he got to catch the ball. It was just a couple of yards away even if he couldn't catch it. I mean, parried it out of danger, I don't know if he just lost concentration for a second."

Chelsea are now 10th in the league table – 10 points off the top four.

Poll : 0 votes