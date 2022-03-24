"I am excited to imagine what he could do" - Rivaldo names manager who fits Manchester United's identity

Brazil legend Rivaldo has backed Ajax coach Erik ten Hag to do well at Manchester United should the Old Trafford outfit bring the Dutchman in as their next manager.

The Red Devils have begun the process of appointing a long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the summer. While Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, Ajax's Ten Hag appears to have emerged as the frontrunner for the job this week.

Ten Hag reportedly held talks with Manchester United in London on Monday. The Red Devils hierarchy is said to be impressed with the Dutch tactician's work with Ajax in the Netherlands.

Providing his thoughts on Ten Hag's potential move to Manchester United, Rivaldo insisted that the 52-year-old fits the club's identity. The former Barcelona forward is of the view that the Dutchman would be an exciting option for the Old Trafford outfit. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"Looking at what the Dutchman has been doing with Ajax, I'm sure he could be a great option to become United's next manager. He is an excellent coach. His attacking style and attractive football fits United's identity and it's a pleasure to watch his Ajax team playing. So I am excited to imagine what he could do with a United squad filled with some of the best players in the world. He would be a great signing for Manchester United."

Ten Hag currently seems to be Manchester United's first-choice candidate to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick in the summer. However, with the likes of Pochettino claimed to be keen on a move to Old Trafford, it remains to be seen who will be in charge of the team at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Manchester United will also meet other managers

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is reportedly open to the idea of moving to the Premier League in the summer. In his meeting with the Red Devils, he was keen to learn about the club's plans for the future, as well as the budget.

The Old Trafford outfit, though, have not made a final decision regarding their next manager. According to Fabrizio Romano, they will also hold talks with other coaches before zeroing in on their top candidate.

It is unclear whether the Premier League giants have meetings scheduled with other tacticians in the coming days. It also remains to be seen who else is on their managerial shortlist.

