"I expect a bit more quality" - Enzo Maresca explains Chelsea man's early substitution in 6-2 Wolves win

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has explained his reason for taking off Mykhailo Mudryk early during their 6-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Notably, the Blues enjoyed a rather brilliant win at the Molineux in their second Premier League game on August 25.

However, one player who failed to meet expectations was Mudryk. The 23-year-old was hauled off at half-time for new signing and former Wolves player Pedro Neto, who managed to get an assist. Mudryk failed to do anything particularly noteworthy when on the pitch.

He made just five accurate passes, managed to dribble once, and generally had a rather boring time on the pitch. Notably, four goals were scored in the first half, with the scoreline at 2-2, but Mudryk simply didn't partake in anything of further note.

After the game, Chelsea boss Maresca was asked why the 23-year-old winger was subbed off at halftime, and the manager didn't hold back. Masresca said to the press (via Football.London):

"Because I was not happy. In some moments we can manage some situations better. He was working hard off the ball but on the ball, I expect a bit more quality from Misha. He had some good moments today but the reason why was to change it and give Pedro some minutes."

Mudryk will be hoping that he can return to the starting lineup and provide more impressive performances in their coming games.

Enzo Maresca opens up about Chelsea owners' view after the Blues secured 6-2 win over Wolves

Enzo Maresca will not let Chelsea's impressive 6-2 win over Wolves raise expectations regarding winning a potential trophy this season. As far as the head coach is concerned, the focus of the sporting project remains building, something he has revealed the club owners agree with.

The manager explained that improving the squad was what the owners were expecting of him, saying after the game (via Evening Standard):

“The owners just asked me to improve the players and the team, and they did not ask us to challenge for the Premier League or Champions League title this season. The target is also to solve the economic problems in terms of the reason why we need to sell players and to do some things."

Chelsea have a UEFA Europa Conference League playoff second-leg coming up in the next midweek against Servette on August 29. Enzo Maresca will be looking for a brilliant performance against the Swiss side, building up on their impressive match against Wolves. They won the first leg 2-0.

