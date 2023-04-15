"I expect to see a similar scenario play out" - Pundit makes bold claim as he predicts Jude Bellingham's next club

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has made an emphatic claim over Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham's future. The Englishman believes his fellow countryman will initially join Manchester City before moving to Real Madrid in an astonishing double transfer deal with Erling Haaland.

"We have to sort it. It's not fun watching other teams strengthen - but it's life. We work with it", via @AnfieldWatch. Klopp on Bellingham: "Prices change over time. We have to make decisions for the club. We cannot be angry if we don't get someone".

Jude Bellingham has attracted interest from various top-level outfits, including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea. The Merseyside outfit seemed to be favorites to secure the midfielder's services, given his close relationship with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, the club have now pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham as they consider the midfielder's £130 million valuation too expensive (via Fabrizio Romano).

Collymore has given his prediction for where the Dortmund star will end up this summer. The Englishman told Caught Offside:

“I think he’ll end up at Manchester City in the summer and then in four or five seasons’ time, he, along with Erling Haaland, will go to Real Madrid as a potential world-breaking double transfer deal. City do notoriously well when it comes to players who have a known fee, or a release clause. They take the price and pay it and make the player a huge salary offer. It’s what they’re best at so I expect to see a similar scenario play out between the Citizens, Borussia Dortmund and Bellingham at the end of the season."

He added:

“And if you’re Bellingham, why would you not want to go to the Etihad? – Especially if Pep Guardiola can win the Premier League or the Champions League, or, dare I say it, the treble? – Adding quality to the side in time for next season would make them huge favourites to defend those trophies, so from a player’s perspective, it’s a no-brainer.”

It remains to be seen where the 19-year-old star will end up this summer.

"It feels like a timid surrender" - Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool cooling interest in Jude Bellingham

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has laid into his former club after they ended their pursuit of Jude Bellingham. The retired defender slammed the Reds for their transfer business, claiming it was negligent and poorly planned.

He was always going to cost £120M+



Liverpool needed a midfielder last summer, & two this summer.



These facts should not be a surprise!



Liverpool pull out of the race for Jude Bellingham because it's too expensive & more work is needed to the squad. He was always going to cost £120M+. Liverpool needed a midfielder last summer, & two this summer. These facts should not be a surprise!

Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph:

"Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp built a level of trust with regards to transfers which was the envy of Europe. That trust has gone with news they will not be pursuing Jude Bellingham this summer. Everything pointed to waiting for Bellingham. The supporters were sold the dream that the next Steven Gerrard was Anfield-bound."

He added:

"After a year working on a deal, it feels like a timid surrender to step aside and allow Manchester City and Real Madrid to fight it out. There are times when a club of Liverpool's stature has to flex some muscle and remind their rivals they can and will be there to compete off and on the pitch. To walk away because there is now too much work needed across the whole squad smacks of weakness, negligence and poor planning."

Jude Bellingham has registered 37 appearances across competitions for Dortmund this season, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists.

