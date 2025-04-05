"I expect to win" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim sends defiant message ahead of PL derby against Manchester City

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has stated that he expects his side to win the upcoming Manchester derby in the Premier League. The Red Devils will take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on April 6 (Sunday) at Old Trafford.

Ad

In recent times, Manchester United have struggled against their city rivals, having won just three of their last 10 fixtures against the Cityzens. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's side have managed seven victories in this period.

However, since Ruben Amorim took charge at Old Trafford, they have faced Manchester City just once and secured a 2-1 win in the Premier League on December 15, 2024, at the Etihad.

Ahead of the return leg in United's den, Ruben Amorim said in the pre-match press conference (via UtdDistrict on X):

Ad

Trending

"I expect to win (vs Man City). That is really important. Of course we know that is going to be a massive game. I know that the (Old Trafford) environment, I felt it against Arsenal. And I will feel it even more before the game from our fans."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In their most recent match against Nottingham Forest, the Red Devils went down 1-0. Heading into the Manchester derby, Amorim also highlighted what improvements his side needs to implement in this game. He claimed:

"We need to be focused to play in a different way with different space, with more space for transitions, for example, it's going to be a different game."

Ad

Manchester United's disappointing 2024-25 campaign

While Ruben Amorim has a decent track record against Manchester City, the Red Devils' head coach will be concerned about his team's performance. United are 13th in the Premier League table. They have 37 points, 17 more than Ipswich Town, who are placed 17th and are fighting relegation.

If United end the season in this position, it will be their worst-ever finish to a Premier League campaign. Moreover, they are also likely to miss out on continental football for next season.

Ad

The only saving grace for United's season could be the Europa League, where they will face Olympique Lyon in the quarterfinals first leg on Thursday, April 10.

Since joining Manchester United, Ruben Amorim has managed the side on 29 occasions. His team has emerged victorious 13 times and lost 11 games, while five fixtures ended in draws.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More