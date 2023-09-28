"I am expecting them to bounce back" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Wolves vs Manchester City

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton expects Manchester City to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers comprehensively in the Premier League on Saturday (September 30).

The Cityzens lost 1-0 at Newcastle United in their EFL Cup opener in midweek. Erling Haaland, who scored 52 goals in 53 games in City's treble-winning 2022-23 season, was an unused substitute.

The Norwegian hitman's potential return to the starting XI, according to Sutton, should be enough for City to beat Wolves at the Molineux. In his column on BBC, the pundit predicted a 3-0 win for the visitors:

"Manchester City left Erling Haaland on the bench in their Carabao Cup defeat by Newcastle on Wednesday, but we can safely say he will be back in their side for this game - which is one of the reasons I am expecting them to bounce back.

"Wolves kept attacking with 10 men when Nathan Collins was sent off in this game last season and won't lie down this time either. But City look so strong going forward when Julian Alvarez and Haaland play together, and it is going to be hard to keep them quiet."

The Cityzens are atop the standings with 18 points, winning all six games. Wolves, meanwhile, are 16th with just four points.

They have lost their last six games against City across competitions, including 3-0 home loss last year after Nathan Collins was sent off before the interval.

Pep Guardiola offers update on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland ahead of Wolves clash

Erling Haaland remained on the bench in the defeat to Newcastle United, despite the Magpies taking a 53rd-minute lead.

Some wondered if the 23-year-old wasn't fit enough to take the field or if he was being preserved for the Wolves game. Manager Pep Guardiola explained that the striker wasn't brought on keeping in mind sterner battles ahead (via Manchester Evening News):

"Erling (has played) a lot of minutes (Haaland has eight goals in 774 minutes of football this season). We have a lot of games ahead of us. Maybe the last 10-15 minutes (to bring him on), but I decided not to do it.

"The Carabao Cup I always play the players who don't play regularly. When you arrive semi-finals, think okay, now we try to win it. I don't want to waste energy in this competition at that stage."

Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias were also left on the Manchester City bench in the loss to Newcastle.