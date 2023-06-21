"I wasn't familiar with your game" - Fans react hilariously as video of Erling Haaland cozying up with girlfriend Isabel Johansen goes viral 

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and his girlfriend Isabel Johansen were seen cozying up after his UEFA Champions League triumph. Their encounter has gone viral, and fans have reacted hilariously to the couple's intimate moment on Instagram.

Haaland has made a remarkable start to life at the Etihad since arriving last summer from Borussia Dortmund. The Norweigan frontman bagged 52 goals in 53 appearances across competitions in his debut season with the Cityzens.

The 22-year-old finished as the Champions League's top goalscorer with 12 goals in 11 games. He did fail to get on the scoresheet in City's 1-0 win against Inter Milan in the final and 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester United, though.

However, Haaland has been a menace throughout the campaign. His enigmatic personality was on display following his side's Champions League final win. The Norweigan sat on a chair in the middle of Ataturk Stadium before being approached by his partner Johansen.

The 19-year-old, who is a footballer herself, draped a Norweigan flag over City's prolific frontman in an intimate moment. The couple were all smiles after their exchange.

Haaland and Johansen met during his time playing for local Norweigan club Bryne, per The Sun. They're believed to have started dating during his time in the Bundesliga with Dortmund.

The Cityzens forward may have been giving Johansen some goalscoring advice during their exchange. He was in scintillating last season, and many are touting him as a favourite for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award.

The Norweigan striker will now rest for the summer until City's pre-season tour of Asia begins in late July. They collide with Bayern Munich in a friendly in Japan on July 26.

Haaland said that Manchester City signed him to win Champions League

The Norweigan has taken City to another level.

Haaland is a big personality, and with that comes a ton of confidence alongside humility.

The Norweigan spoke about his move to the Etihad in March and said that Pep Guardiola's side signed him in order to win the Champions League (via Planet Football):

"I'm here to try to help the club develop even more and to win the Champions League for the first time."

The Cityzens had failed to win the Champions League until the forward's arrival. Moreover, he has helped them become the second club in English football to win a continental treble.

Haaland broke records galore along the way, scoring the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season (36 goals in 35 games). He also broke the record for the most goals scored by a Premier League player across competitions in a campaign.

