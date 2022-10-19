"I do fancy Gianluca Scamacca to grab a goal" - Chris Sutton predicts Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League clash 

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for Liverpool's Premier League clash against West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday (October 19).

The Reds have struggled this season, as they're eighth in the league table with just three wins in nine games. However, they're coming off a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield at the weekend.

West Ham, meanwhile, have also won thrice in ten games and are 13th in the standings. They played out a 1-1 draw at Southampton last weekend.

Sutton reckons Jurgen Klopp's Reds will comfortably beat David Moyes' side. In his column for BBC, he wrote:

"I have taken a lot of flak from Liverpool fans recently. I love it when supporters come out afterwards, like they did after beating Manchester City, and are wise after the event, but then basically admit that, beforehand, they were feeling along the same lines as my prediction."

He added:

"Still, you couldn't fail to be impressed with the way Liverpool played against City, especially the backline who were excellent. There was a period in the second half where the crowd really got up and backed them, and Anfield was bouncing again."

Sutton has predicted that while the Reds might beat West Ham, they might not keep a clean sheet. He said:

"I think they will continue in the right direction here, helped by the fact West Ham are so stretched at the back, although I do fancy Gianluca Scamacca to grab a goal for the Hammers."

Sutton's Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 West Ham

Jurgen Klopp expects to be on touchline for Liverpool's clash against West Ham

During the win against Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp was shown a red after he protested against a decision by the officials. He was seen reacting furiously and shouting in the ears of the assistant referee.

However, the German has said that he expects to be on the touchline for the clash against West Ham, as no further process has happened so far. He said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

“I think I will be there tomorrow because nothing really happened yet. I don’t think that something will happen tomorrow, to be honest, a few hours before the game."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “I think I will be there tomorrow.”



Jürgen Klopp believes he will be in the dugout against West Ham despite receiving a red card against Manchester City. 🗣️ “I think I will be there tomorrow.” Jürgen Klopp believes he will be in the dugout against West Ham despite receiving a red card against Manchester City. https://t.co/nMo3gm609b

Klopp's ban will kick in or be rescinded after the FA's decision, which will likely be made after the West Ham clash.

