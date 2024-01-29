“I feel very comfortable with my team" - €70m-rated Real Madrid target responds to transfer speculation

Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies provided a rather diplomatic answer when recently quizzed about his potential move to Real Madrid.

The Canada international has been linked with Los Blancos for quite some time now and is reportedly resisting a contract renewal with the Bavarian outfit (via Madrid Universal).

In an interview with German sports magazine Kicker, Davies said:

"I feel very comfortable with my team. I play in an incredible team, at one of the absolute top clubs in Europe. I stay focused and give everything for the team and our fans."

The 23-year-old joined Bayern Munich from Vancouver Whitecaps for a reported €14 million in January 2019. Since then, he's made 179 appearances for his current employers, bagging nine goals and 28 assists across competitions.

Davies, who's market value stands at €70 million, has won one UEFA Champions League trophy and five Bundesliga titles from his time at the Allianz Arena so far.

Real Madrid are looking to bolster their left-back department amid injury issues to Ferland Mendy. The former France international has already missed six games this season in addition to 23 from the previous campaign. With Fran Garcia failing to impress, the Spanish giants are looking to add to the position.

A move to Santiago Bernabeu could see Davies compete for the league title, with Los Blancos placed second, a point behind leaders Girona, having played a game less. They will also look to go deep into the UEFA Champions League, where a Round-of-16 fixture against RB Leipzig awaits on February 13.

Carlo Ancelotti rules out Karim Benzema's return to Real Madrid

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has been rumored to return to Europe after reportedly falling out with Al-Ittihad manager Marcelo Gallardo only six months into his Saudi Pro League career.

One club named as a potential destination for a short-term loan spell was the Frenchman's former side, Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has clarified that the club are not intending to resign their former frontman.

When asked about Benzema's return, Ancelotti said (via The Real Champs):

"It's a lie. We have not spoken about this with the club."

Before arriving in Saudi Arabia, Benzema spent 14 years at the Santiago Bernabeu. He made a staggering 648 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid, bagging 354 goals and 165 assists. The 36-year-old striker won La Liga four times and the UEFA Champions League on five occasions in the Spanish capital, among other honors.

Benzema has made 15 league appearances for Al-Ittihad and has scored nine goals while assisting five.