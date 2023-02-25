"I feel good playing here" - Joao Felix claims he has 'more freedom' at Chelsea than he had at Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix has hinted that he prefers staying at Chelsea over going back to Atletico Madrid. The forward claims he has more freedom on the pitch with the Premier League side.

Graham Potter's side signed Felix in the January transfer window on loan for the rest of the season as they wanted to bolster their attack. He has scored once in his four matches and is keen on getting more under his belt before the season ends.

Speaking to ELEVEN Sports Portugal, Felix hinted that he wants to remain at Chelsea beyond the end of the season. He claimed that the Blues give him more free done on the pitch, and he is playing in the position he likes. He said:

"The position I play, and the way we play at Chelsea is different to Atletico. Clearly I have more freedom to put my football into practice, to be at my best to help the team. I feel good playing here. It's just a matter of getting results and it will be perfect."

Speaking about Chelsea after joining the club, Felix told AS:

"It's a top club, as we all know. It's really, really well set up; it has everything. There are a lot of people surrounding the team who make sure that everything's going well, and that's really helpful. It's a very well structured club."

He added:

"They don't have a purchase option, so they'd have to reach an agreement with Atlético. I've only been here for a few weeks or so, a month. I'm still getting to know my new surroundings. I really like it here, but it's impossible to say what'll happen in the future."

Joao Felix has previously hinted at Chelsea stay over Atletico Madrid return

In his interview with AS, Felix hinted that he was not in favor of playing the Diego Simeone way. He spoke highly of the Atletico Madrid manager but claimed that they did not see the game in the same way.

He said:

"Everyone knows him, everyone knows what he has won. He's a terrific coach. He has a way of understanding and seeing the game that not every other coach shares. Some people like it, some people don't. That depends on the individual. But it has been effective and that makes him a really good coach."

Barcelona are also reportedly looking to sign Felix at the end of the season.

Poll : 0 votes