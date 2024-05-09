"I feel that I have more to do, so that’s why I’m staying" - Arsenal veteran on decision to renew contract with the Gunners

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has explained why he opted to extend his stay at the Emirates. The veteran Italian has extended his stay at the club by a year, with his existing deal set to end at the end of the season.

As announced by the Gunners on their website, the Euro 2020 winner is set to extend his stay at the club beyond the summer. Having arrived from Chelsea in January last year, the 32-year-old has made 51 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, contributing a goal and three assists.

That includes a goal and two assists in 35 games across competitions this season. Jorginho explained his decision to extend his stay at the Emirates (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m really happy to stay. There was not much to discuss because I feel really good here. Just to know that they appreciate me and want me to stay longer as well, it’s a big thing for me. I feel that I have more to do, so that’s why I’m staying”.

The former Napoli man has played only once - logging 18 minutes - in the last four league games, though, with the Gunners winning them all.

What did Arsenal manager and sporting director say about Jorginho's extension?

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho

Both Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu are delighted to have Jorginho at the club for at least another season.

According to the Gunners' website, Arteta acknowledged the key role the Italian plays for his side and how he makes his teammates better with his leadership and playing style:

“We’re delighted that Jorgi has signed a new contract with us. Jorgi is such an important part of our team, a role model with great leadership skills and a unique playing style ability which makes everybody better around him on the pitch.

"We’re very pleased that Jorgi and his family have committed, with us and we’re all excited to continue this journey together.”

Edu added:

"We’re very happy to have Jorgi sign a contract extension with us. He represents what we stand for here at Arsenal with his professionalism and success.

"I know everyone at the club will be very excited that Jorgi will continue to be with us, not only the players and coaches, but all the staff behind the scenes as well. It’s great that Jorginho remains with us, as we continue building to be better and stronger."

The Gunners are next in action at Manchester United on Sunday (May 12) as they seek their first Premier League title in two decades.