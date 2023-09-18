“I feel like I have been abandoned a second time” – Premier League cult hero David Ginola’s secret lovechild opens up on meeting her father

Former Premier League midfielder David Ginola's lovechild, Joy Pinquier revealed that he told her that she was his daughter during an emotional meeting.

According to The Sun, Joy Pinquier has affirmed in a recent interview that she feels abandoned by David Ginola despite an hour-long meeting in Marseille. In the interview, she revealed that her meeting with her former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder was emotional. She said:

“He looked me up and down and said, ‘Yes, you are a real Ginola.’ I replied, ‘Why did you ever doubt it? He took me in his arms and embraced me and it was a very special moment. I had tears in my eyes because it was the hug I had always dreamed of having with my dad."

Pinquier also revealed that the meeting took place 18 months ago, where the Premier League icon insisted she go to a restaurant. However, since then, the 30-year-old hasn't seen the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder. She added:

"We talked for about an hour and it felt like we were connecting. He kept saying we would go to a restaurant to get to know each other better but, 18 months later, I still haven’t seen him.”

Joy Pinquier also said that she thinks David Ginola was only been polite to her as he has no interest in being her father. She added that she felt abandoned for the second time:

“I sent a text to let him know I was there and, as I walked over, I saw he had a big smile on his face. Now I realise that he never had any interest in being my father, he was just being polite. It’s a horrible thing to say, but I feel like I have been abandoned a second time."

Joy Pinquier was born in 1993 after Ginola had a fling with Joelle Pinquier in France. In 2010, the former PSG midfielder was summoned by the court for abandoning his family after Joelle claimed Ginola to be her daughter's father.

According to The Sun, he was ordered to have a DNA test thrice but he refused on all occasions. Hence, he was later declared the father of the child under French law.

Did David Ginola win a Premier League title?

After spending three years at Paris Saint-Germain, David Ginola joined Premier League side, Newcastle United in 1995. He made 76 appearances for the Magpies in two seasons before he left the St. James' Park to join Tottenham Hotspur.

In 1997, he joined the Lilywhites, where he made 121 appearances scored 20 goals, and also garnered the same number of assists. Playing for the Spurs, he became the English League Cup winner in 1999 but never won the Premier League.

After a three-year-long tenure at Tottenham, he then joined Aston Villa in 2000. He played 41 games for them and scored five goals across two seasons. Two years later, he became a part of Everton, where he announced his retirement in 2003.