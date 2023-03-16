"I feel Ronaldo scored 5 or ten of them in his life" - Jamie Carragher hails Manchester United linked star's 'unbelievable' goal in the UCL

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that Manchester United target Victor Osimhen's goal against Eintracht Frankfurt reminded him of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Osimhen scored a fantastic brace for Napoli on March 15 as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The Naples club won the first leg 2-0, progressing to the quarter-finals for the first time in their history with a 5-0 aggregate win.

Reported Manchester United target Osimhen opened the scoring with a fantastic header from a Matteo Politano cross.

Carragher has claimed that the Nigerian striker's leap reminded him of former Manchester United forward Ronaldo, who has scored some fantastic headers throughout his career.

He told CBS Sports:

“That reminded me of, I can’t think what goal, but I feel Ronaldo scored 5 or ten of them in his life. That’s what it felt like. Going backwards. That power. That was unbelievable. We don’t see that as much. The game is a lot more technical now. You don’t see the ball crossed as much and a big centre-forward heading it."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



4 goals in Champions League.



Victor Osimhen’s flying! #UCL 28 games this season, 23 goals.4 goals in Champions League.Victor Osimhen’s flying! 28 games this season, 23 goals.4 goals in Champions League.Victor Osimhen’s flying! 🔵🚀 #UCL https://t.co/BSfRnFPen7

The former Liverpool defender has tipped Osimhen to become a superstar and has backed him to make his big move this summer. He added:

“But it’s one of the greatest sights in football to see a great-headed goal. It’s Ronaldo-esque. It looks like he is going to be a superstar, but unfortunately for Napoli, he won’t be there next season and it will be really interesting to see where he ends up.”

Manchester United have been strongly credited with an interest in Osimhen, who has enjoyed a phenomenal goalscoring campaign this time out.

The Nigeria international has scored 23 goals and produced five assists in 28 games across competitions this campaign.

Thierry Henry tells Manchester United who they must sign between Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has urged Manchester United to prioritize a move for Harry Kane over Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils have been linked with both Kane and Osimhen as manager Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attack this summer.

Henry believes that Kane would be a wiser choice because he will be an instant hit while Osimhen could take his time to settle in the Premier League. He told CBS Sports:

"Personally, if I’m Man United I go Kane because he knows the Premier League. Looking at Kane, this guy doesn’t need to adapt to anything. He has a way of dropping deep that would allow Marcus Rashford to run in behind. Kane can play anywhere, he can adapt to any team – well except Arsenal! That doesn’t mean Osimhen is not a good player, it has nothing to do with that."

He added:

"I think he’s going to go wherever he wants to go. He can adapt to a lot of sides and any league. When you play for a team like Napoli, everything comes to him. But it’s a different ball game when you play in a front three."

Kane has been in stellar form for Spurs this campaign, having scored 22 goals and provided four assists in 38 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes