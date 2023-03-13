Manchester United willing to offer €100m to sign long-term striker target - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly working on plans to bolster their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window, with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the top of that list.

Erik ten Hag is keen to add a centre-forward to the Red Devils squad, who have been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford to score goals. Others such as Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and SL Benfica's Goncalo Ramos have been linked, but Ten Hag is said to prefer the Nigerian.

Underrated Cristiano Ronaldo needed 301 gamesZlatan Ibrahimovic needed 201Robert Lewandowski needed 216Lionel Messi needed 210And then you have Victor Osimhen, that in only 197 games scored 100 goalsUnderrated Cristiano Ronaldo needed 301 gamesZlatan Ibrahimovic needed 201Robert Lewandowski needed 216Lionel Messi needed 210⚽ And then you have Victor Osimhen, that in only 197 games scored 100 goals Underrated 🇳🇬💚 https://t.co/qScXo3FvOb

Victor Osimhen has been in red-hot form for Serie A leaders Napoli this season, scoring 21 goals and providing five assists in just 27 appearances across competitions. His partnership with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has flourished as Gli Azzurri are an astounding 18 points clear of Inter Milan at the top of the table.

The Nigerian striker is the ideal marksman for any top side, boasting key qualities such as lightning pace, physical strength and the ability to win duels and dribble past opponents. These qualities have been displayed by legends of the past such as Thierry Henry and Rivaldo, and would benefit United's attacking play. Osimhen is currently Serie A's top scorer with 19 goals.

Would Osimhen be a success in the 🗣️ Victor Osimhen: “I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League one day.”Serie A 22/23 stats:Apps - 21Goals - 19Would Osimhen be a success in the #PL ? 🤔 🗣️ Victor Osimhen: “I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League one day.”🇮🇹 Serie A 22/23 stats:👤 Apps - 21⚽️ Goals - 19Would Osimhen be a success in the #PL? 🤔 https://t.co/4dfu6Am0OZ

However, Manchester United are aware of how tough it can be negotiating with Aurelio De Laurentiis and Napoli. They know the Italian club will not budge from their asking price.

According to Calcio Mercato (via fichajes.net), the Red Devils are preparing an opening bid of €100 million for Victor Osimhen. Despite the offer being much less than what Napoli wanted, United remain confident of getting the deal done.

Manchester United will look to steady the ship after stuttering form

The Red Devils suffered their heaviest defeat in Premier League history a couple of weeks back as they were hammered 7-0 at Anfield by rivals Liverpool. What made the loss a bigger shock was that United were only 1-0 behind at the break and conceded six second-half goals.

They secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16 first leg but faced another stumbling block in the league in a goalless draw against Southampton.

Ten Hag's problems compounded as Casemiro was shown a straight red in that game - his second of the season. This means the Brazilian will now be suspended for four games.

Casemiro's last three Premier League games:◉ Sent off vs. Crystal Palace 🟥◉ Lost 7-0 to Liverpool◉ Sent off vs. Southampton 🟥 Casemiro's last three Premier League games: ◉ Sent off vs. Crystal Palace 🟥◉ Lost 7-0 to Liverpool◉ Sent off vs. Southampton 🟥😬 https://t.co/BETtaTkSwa

Manchester United will travel to Seville to face Real Betis in the second leg on Thursday, March 16.

