"I have a feeling of sadness" - Robert Lewandowski says he’s 'not happy' after Lionel Messi’s Ballon d'Or triumph

Lionel Messi narrowly beat out Robert Lewandowski to win a historic 7th Ballon d'Or award. The race between the top 2 was extremely close, with many pundits, players and critics feeling that Lewandowski in fact deserved the Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi.

Speaking in an interview with Kanale Sportowym, Lewandowski has now opened up on his disappointment at missing out on the 2021 Ballon d'Or award to Lionel Messi:

"I felt sadness. I can’t deny it. I can’t say I was happy, on the contrary. I have a feeling of sadness.

"To be so close, to compete with Messi, of course I respect how he plays and what he has achieved. The mere fact that I was able to compete with him shows me the level that I was able to reach."

Robert Lewandowski @lewy_official Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021 , congratulations also to all nominated players!👏 I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support🤜🤛 Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021, congratulations also to all nominated players!👏 I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support🤜🤛 https://t.co/I6j4BtluYS

Lewandowski also went on to comment on Lionel Messi's suggestions of him being awarded the 2020 Ballon d'Or award:

"I am not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award. I would like it [Messi’s 2020 Ballon d’Or statement] to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just empty words."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BallonDOr @GFFN Leo Messi says to Robert Lewandowski: “Robert, you deserve your Ballon D'Or. Last year, everyone was in agreement to say that you were the big winner of this award”. 🤝🇦🇷🇵🇱 #Messi Leo Messi says to Robert Lewandowski: “Robert, you deserve your Ballon D'Or. Last year, everyone was in agreement to say that you were the big winner of this award”. 🤝🇦🇷🇵🇱 #Messi #BallonDOr @GFFN

The Polish striker started the season right where he left off last season and has already scored an incredible 16 goals in 14 appearances in the Bundesliga. If Robert Lewandowski continues his good form, he might well be among the top contenders for the Ballon d'Or award next year.

Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi set to renew Ballon d'Or rivalry at The Best FIFA Football Awards

Robert Lewandowski won The BEST FIFA Men's Player of the Year award in 2020

The Best FIFA Football Awards gala will be held on 17th January 2022 and it will once again be a close battle between Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi for the prestigious individual prize.

Although the Ballon d'Or award was canceled last season, Lewandowski did win The Best FIFA Men's Player of the year award for his performances in 2022. This year, with Lionel Messi having won the Ballon d'Or, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Also Read Article Continues below

Having won the award in the last edition, Robert Lewandowski will be hoping to put the disappointment of the Ballon d'Or award behind him and pip Lionel Messi and other competitors into the top spot once again on January 17th.

Edited by Ashwin

LIVE POLL Q. Who deserved to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award? Lionel Messi Robert Lewandowski 12 votes so far