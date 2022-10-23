"I felt nothing at all" - Manchester City new signing delivers honest verdict on Anfield atmosphere after 1-0 Liverpool defeat

Manchester City centre-back Manuel Akanki was surprised by how quiet Anfield was in the hours leading up to the game against Liverpool on October 16.

The Switzerland international arrived at the Etihad this summer from Borussia Dortmund - a club that shares a close connection with the Reds. The two teams have 'You'll Never Walk Alone' as one of their anthems and are famous for their home support.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp managed Dortmund from 2008 to 2015 before replacing Brendan Rodgers at Anfield. He cited the culture and the emotional connection with the football club as the reasons for choosing them as his next club.

Hence, it is understandable why Akanji came into the game at Anfield expecting a raucous reception. However, he said he was bemused by why the stadium was silent. He said after the full-time whistle (h/t Echo):

"Before the game, when we walked into the stadium for our warm-up, it was so quiet. No booing or anything. I told Erling [Haaland] I thought it was weird. I expected it would be really crowded and the mood against us. But I felt nothing at all."

He added:

"We came back in before the game and I talked to Riyad Mahrez as well. He was sitting right next to me. I was like, 'Is it always like this here? Everybody talks so highly of Anfield and I don’t really see it'."

Riyad Mahrez told him to wait to see how loud the stadium gets when the game kicks off, and he proved to be right. Akanji added:

"He just told me to wait until the game started and then when it did I was like a different atmosphere completely. Particularly in the second half when our goal was disallowed and they scored. It was really, really loud then."

Liverpool fail to build on their big win against Manchester City and West Ham

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Liverpool away from home in the PL this season...

P 5

W 0

D 2

L 3



2pts out of a possible 15 Liverpool away from home in the PL this season...P 5 W 0D 2L 32pts out of a possible 15

As Akanji's aforementioned comments highlight, Liverpool fans help their team massively at home. Phil Foden's second-half goal being ruled out was just the catalyst they needed to spur the Reds to a positive result.

Mohamed Salah's 76th-minute strike meant the game finished 1-0. Another win by the same scoreline at the same venue followed against West Ham United three days later.

The Reds are unbeaten at home in the league this season - winning four and drawing two of their six games at Anfield. They are, however, yet to win on the road in the competition (two draws, three losses).

Their most recent setback came against Nottingham Forest on October 22, where they lost 1-0 at the City Ground. Liverpool are now seventh in the table and in urgent need of turning around their away form to salvage this season.

