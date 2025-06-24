"I felt this very quickly" - Chelsea assistant Willy Caballero names one thing Blues boss Enzo Maresca does better than every other manager

Former Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero has claimed that Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca's focus on tactics and details is better than any other manager. The former Blues custodian also said that the Italian tactician is the most well-prepared manager he has ever worked with.
During a recent interview with the official website of Chelsea, Carallero said (via the Chelsea Chronicle):
"I have been very fortunate in my career - in the Premier League and other countries - that I have worked with many top coaches. But I don't think anyone is as well prepared, tactically focused, and trains the details to give solutions to the players like Enzo."
"I felt this very quickly. In the moment I decided to finish my playing career, he had a space for me on his staff (at Leicester City) and I saw how he coached, managed the moments in the week and how he can interpret the game," he added.
Willy Caballero retired from professional football in July 2023 while playing for Southampton. Before playing for the Saints, he was also a part of the west London club from 2017 to 2021. He played under Thomas Tuchel, Frank Lampard, Maurizio Sarri, and Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.
Caballero was also a part of Manchester City from 2014 to 2017, playing under Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola. After retiring, he joined Leicester City as the assistant manager to Enzo Maresca in July 2023. Last year, he moved to Stamford Bridge with the Italian tactician.
Liam Delap reveals the player he consulted before joining Chelsea
New Chelsea signing Liam Delap has revealed that he talked to Cole Palmer before joining the west London club. The two players were a part of Manchester City's academy but were eventually released.
After three loan spells, the 22-year-old attacker joined Ipswich Town on a permanent deal in July 2024 for a reported fee of £20 million. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer left the Manchester outfit to join the Blues for a reported fee of £40 million in the summer of 2023.
Talking about his decision to join the Blues earlier this summer, Delap said (via BBC Sport):
"I asked him (Cole Palmer) what I needed to ask him, and he told me what I needed to know. But I don't like too much information. Ultimately, it was my decision, so I kind of just want my head to be clear."
The Englishman made his debut for the Premier League giants during their 2-0 win against Los Angeles FC in the FIFA Club World Cup on June 17.