“I find him unbearable” - Ex-Barcelona forward admits he’s delighted for PSG after Neymar injury

Former Barcelona forward Christophe Dugarry believes Neymar Jr's long-term injury is a blessing in disguise for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Les Parisiens are set to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday (March 8). They face an uphill task to qualify for the quarter-finals as they trail 1-0.

PSG will hope that the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are at the top of their game as they look to cause a turnaround in Munich. However, they will be without Neymar for the trip.

The Brazilian superstar has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury during the team's 4-3 win against LOSC Lille in Ligue 1 last month. It has now emerged that he has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

While many believe the forward's unavailability is a huge blow for the Parisians, Dugarry thinks otherwise. The former Barcelona man said the 31-year-old's injury gives manager Christophe Galtier the chance to play an extended run of games without him.

"I am delighted for PSG that Neymar is injured," Dugarry said on French radio station RMC. "I think it's an incredible chance for Christophe Galtier. At some point, he should have had the courage to take him out, it was the only solution."

Rothen s'enflamme @Rothensenflamme Christophe Dugarry : "C'est une chance incroyable pour Galtier car un moment ou à un autre il aurait du avoir le courage de sortir Neymar" 🗣️Christophe Dugarry : "C'est une chance incroyable pour Galtier car un moment ou à un autre il aurait du avoir le courage de sortir Neymar" 🗣️💬 Christophe Dugarry : "C'est une chance incroyable pour Galtier car un moment ou à un autre il aurait du avoir le courage de sortir Neymar" https://t.co/vMW7ZQpSiJ

Dugarry went on to claim that Les Parisiens are better without Neymar, saying:

"This team is much more balanced with five (defenders) behind, with three midfielders and Mbappe-Messi up front, with which PSG will play a little lower and counter-attack."

"This team is not able to have control because when the ball is lost, the front three do not defend and they find themselves in danger. They concede way too many chances."

The Frenchman added that he does not want to see the former Santos FC star play for the Parc des Princes outfit again, saying:

"I can't see him anymore. I can't do it anymore. I find him unbearable with his dribbling, with his attitude. I don't want to see him on the pitch anymore. He tires me out."

How has Neymar fared for PSG this season?

Despite the criticism leveled against him, Neymar was in fine form for PSG before his injury. He has scored 18 times and provided 17 assists in 29 appearances across competitions for the club.

It now remains to be seen if Galtier and Co. can effect a turnaround against Bayern without the Brazilian. They go into the game in good form, having won each of their last three matches.

