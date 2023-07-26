"I am finding my feet again" - Reece James sends positive message after missing first two Chelsea pre-season matches

Chelsea star Reece James has revealed that he is fit again and is raring to get back on the pitch. He stated that he has been working hard with the medical team to get ready for the new season.

James has been on the sidelines for the last three months and was set to make his return last week. However, he was unwell the morning Chelsea traveled to the United States and had to stay back.

The right-back is in the squad to face Newcastle United and is likely to get on the pitch from the start. He sounded confident ahead of his return and said:

"It's been difficult. Last season, I had a lot of injuries. I have not played in three months. But at the moment it is good, and I am finding my feet again. I am back into full training, I am over the illness now. I feel good!"

The Blues face Newcastle United today in the United States. The match would be their third pre-season clash after picking up wins over Wrexham and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea star Reece James keeping his mind away from injuries

Reece James was constantly quizzed on his injuries and the media pressed to check if he was all done with the knee issue. He stated that he was back to his best and was not planning to change his style on the pitch.

The Chelsea star is not worried about getting injured again, but is keeping his mind away from it. He believes that he would get a lot more rest this season as the Blues are not playing in Europe and hopes that it works in his favor.

James said:

"I wish I could look into the future, I don't know if they are over. I am trying my best to stay on the field. We are working hard with the manging staff and physios to get me ready and be on the field in every game. There has not been too many changes [to the way I work]."

He added:

"This season, we are not in Europe, so the games are broken up, and I think that might play a part in keeping me on the field. I didn't really take anything new on. I was just focused on my injury and recovery and getting back to full fitness. I wanted to support the team wherever I could."

James missed 25 matches last season for Chelsea because of various injuries. He was sidelined because of knee, hamstring and thigh issues last season.

Chelsea have 20-year-old Malo Gusto as a backup for James but will need the English right-back to be fit as he is one of the few players with good experience in the youthful squad.