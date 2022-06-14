"I followed him when I was a child and he inspired me a lot" - Aurelien Tchouameni offers opinion on Real Madrid teammate with 'exceptional career'

Aurelien Tchouameni faced the media on Tuesday, June 14, for the first time as a Real Madrid player after his €80m move to the Spanish giants. In his first press conference, he heaped praise on Casemiro, admitting that the Brazil international was someone he looked up to as a child.

Club president Florentino Perez headed the presentation by welcoming Tchouameni to Real Madrid, which was followed by the player posing with his No. 18 shirt. The jersey was recently vacated by Los Blancos forward Gareth Bale, who is leaving on a free this summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder is being seen by many as Casemiro's successor but the French international ensures that he is here to write his own legacy. Aurelien Tchouameni said, via Mundo Deportivo:

"Casemiro has an exceptional career. I followed him when I was a kid and he has inspired me a lot. I don't know if I will be his successor, I want to write my own story. If I win five Champions Leagues, I won't have done it wrong."

Although Real Madrid's new signing can play as a defensive midfielder and replace the established Brazil international, he has many other dimensions to his game. He travels between the boxes quickly and intelligently and has also got the knack of playing decisive forward passes in the final third.

Chiemela Patrick @ChiemelaPatric1 Aurelian Tchouameni is real Madrid's fourth most expensive player Aurelian Tchouameni is real Madrid's fourth most expensive player https://t.co/QVkrnNCJZl

Tchouameni helped his former side Monaco secure a third-place finish in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign, contributing three goals and two assists along the way.

Aurelien Tchouameni conveys what he will add to the Real Madrid side

While addressing the press, Aurelien Tchouameni also talked about his position in the side and how he can help Los Blancos. The 22-year-old is used to playing in a double pivot but his role will change in the Real Madrid set-up who play the 4-3-3 system.

Ben Browning @BenBrowning3 Aurelian Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga is an unbelievable midfield pairing for the next decade.



Maybe missing out on Mbappe wasn't so bad after all. Aurelian Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga is an unbelievable midfield pairing for the next decade. Maybe missing out on Mbappe wasn't so bad after all.

Speaking on the same, the midfield ace said:

"I can bring intelligence, help the team grow, I can recover a lot of balls. These aspects are going to help the team.

"Since I was little I have played with two midfielders," he added. "In Madrid with a 4-3-3, my position would be that of pivot but I can play inside. I have the ability to do it in both positions, I have no problem playing further back or further forward."

Carlo Ancelotti may make changes to his system initially or on the odd occasion to help Tchouameni establish himself and slowly convert him into a pure pivot.

