"I won't force it" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reveals national team 'dream' he hopes to fulfill 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Kylian Mbappe has stated that he dreams of representing France at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mbappe helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and helped them finish as runners-up in last year's edition of the tournament. He has now revealed that he would love to help Les Bleus achieve success at the Olympics.

The Olympics are not part of FIFA's international match calendar, so clubs can deny a player from leaving for national duty. Mbappe has acknowledged this but asserted his dream of playing in the competition next year in Paris.

He said (via France24):

"I hope to be there. Everyone knows I have always dreamed of playing at the Olympic Games but it doesn't depend on me. I won't force it because if people don't want me to play at the Olympics that means I must not."

He added:

"The truth is that it is not part of the FIFA calendar. I have to think about my club, and my national team too because there is the Euro just before it, so it needs to be discussed. All these things need to be considered but of course it would be a dream to play at the Olympics, all the more so in Paris."

France have won two Olympic medals in football — one gold (1984 USA) and one silver (1900 France).

Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano heaps praise on PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Bayern Munich eliminated PSG from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 stage this season, winning 3-0 on aggregate. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi failed to have an impact against the German side in the coveted competition.

Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano recently hailed compatriot Mbappe, explaining why it is better to be in the forward's team than face him.

He said (via Daily Post):

“It’s much easier to have him in your team. You have to always be well balanced, ready to move in any direction; to be vigilant, watching his positioning on the pitch and also his body language. He is the best player in the world – he is extraordinary.”

While PSG have been eliminated from all cup competitions this season, Mbappe is having a terrific campaign, scoring 31 goals and providing eight assists in 35 games across all competitions.

Poll : 0 votes