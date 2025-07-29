"I found that really over the top and very disrespectful" - Adrien Rabiot's mother reveals why France star didn't join Manchester United

Adrien Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique has addressed the Frenchman's failed move to Manchester United in 2022. The Marseille star was reportedly willing to leave Juventus at the time in search of a new challenge.

Ultimately, he ended up remaining with the Italian outfit and departed only in 2024 for his current French team. The sticking point in the deal with the Red Devils seems to have been the fact that they wished to reduce Rabiot's wages due to their non-qualification for the UEFA Champions League that year.

Opening up about this, Veronique told L'Equipe (via GOAL):

"But that, too, is completely false. That year, Adrien was ready to leave Juve, who had qualified for the Champions League, for Manchester United, who hadn’t."

“We discussed the terms, and in the end, they said to me: ‘If we don’t qualify for the Champions League at the end of next season, Adrien’s salary will go down.’ I found that really over the top and very disrespectful."

She added:

“I said: ‘We’re stopping’. They thought it was a strategy to get more [money]. But no, it was a matter of principle, not money. Obviously, it surprised them. They’re not used to it.”

Rabiot is now in the final year of his deal at Marseille, where he's made 31 appearances across competitions, bagging 10 goals and six assists.

Former Manchester United scout reveals Tottenham interest in Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho is one of the players linked with a move away from Manchester United. Now, former Red Devils scout Mick Brown has stated that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Argentina international.

He believed that Spurs are looking at Garnacho to replace Son Heung-min, who could be leaving north London this summer. Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said:

"Alejandro Garnacho is certainly one of the names on Tottenham’s list. “t looks like they might be losing Son, whether that’s to the MLS or the Saudi league, so they are already looking at options to replace him."

“Garnacho has been a very impressive player for Man United. He’s got loads of promise and I’m surprised Amorim is so willing to let him go. I think he’d be an excellent addition for Tottenham and he’s definitely one they are interested in."

Garnacho joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020 and has made 144 senior appearances across competitions, bagging 26 goals and 22 assists. He's contracted at the club till 2028.

