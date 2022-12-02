"I do some f*****g stupid stuff" - Manchester City's Jack Grealish regrets taking a jibe at Newcastle star Miguel Almiron 

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has revealed that he apologized to Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron. The Englishman added that he was impressed with the Paraguayan star and hailed him for staying calm when asked about the mocking.

Grealish mocked Almiron at the end of last season during Manchester City's title celebrations. The former Aston Villa star claimed Riyad Mahrez needed to be taken off in the last game of the season because he 'played like Almiron'.

Speaking for the first time about the comments, Grealish admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol and that led to it. He said:

"I haven't actually been asked about that and let me just address it. It was the day after the season finished and obviously I'd had a few drinks and stuff. Straight after that…because I didn't realise, we were out celebrating and I wasn't on my phone on social media. And then I remember I was in Ibiza and it had obviously come out. That was one thing I regret. When I said earlier that sometimes I do stupid stuff, that was one. I regret that. I swear, I'm actually buzzing the way he's reacted."

Grealish admitted that he would not have given a classy response if someone had similarly mocked him.

He added:

"He said something about me in the interview the other day, he wished me the best. I thought 'what a guy man' because if that was me and somebody had said that about me, I'd have probably been the other way. I'm actually buzzing for him, I've had a lot of stick off the Newcastle fans and rightly so. At the end of the day, they are backing their player which I fully understand. He seems like the most harmless, nice guy, so fair play, I'm buzzing for him."

Manchester City star Jack Grealish struggling for form after comments on Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron has been in top form this season for Newcastle United with eight goals in 15 matches. The Paraguayan star has been leading the attack for the Magpies, and they are flying high on the table.

Jack Grealish has struggled this season and has managed just one goal in his eight Premier League matches for Manchester City.

