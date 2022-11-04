“I have a funny feeling” – Joleon Lescott makes interesting Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction 

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has made an interesting prediction for when Arsenal travel to Chelsea on 6 November in the Premier League.

The Gunners are in superb form and sit top of the Premier League with 10 wins, one draw, and one defeat in 12 fixtures.

They face a Blues side that are sixth following their first defeat under Graham Potter, which means they have won six, drawn three, and lost three.

It promises to be a tantalizing affair at Stamford Bridge, and Lescott believes Chelsea will prevail.

Writing for Livescore, he said (via HITC):

“As I’ve already discussed above, I have a funny feeling that Chelsea may rise to the occasion against the league leaders. There are a lot of individuals capable of producing special moments in that Blues group and these characters often show their class in big games."

Lescott added:

“A draw wouldn’t surprise me but I’ll stick to my guns and go for a home victory. Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal.”

LDN @LDNFootbalI



5 games. 4 wins. 1 draw. 0 losses… Graham Potter’s Champions League record:5 games. 4 wins. 1 draw. 0 losses… Graham Potter’s Champions League record:5 games. 4 wins. 1 draw. 0 losses… ✅ https://t.co/LTZL0b3DcO

The last time these two teams met was in April when Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-2 away from home.

Both London sides won midweek in Europe, with Potter's men beating Dynamo Zagreb 2-1 in the Champions League on 2 November.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side beat FC Zurich 1-0 in the Europa League on 3 November.

It is a close one to call but Lescott is leaning towards the Blues claiming victory at Stamford Bridge in what would be a blow to the Gunners' title credentials.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport points ahead of Man City

points ahead of Spurs

points ahead of Chelsea

points ahead of Man Utd

points ahead of Liverpool



Mikel Arteta's Arsenal #ARSNFO points ahead of Man Citypoints ahead of Spurspoints ahead of Chelseapoints ahead of Man Utdpoints ahead of LiverpoolMikel Arteta's Arsenal 2️⃣ points ahead of Man City ✅5️⃣ points ahead of Spurs ✅1️⃣0️⃣ points ahead of Chelsea ✅1️⃣1️⃣ points ahead of Man Utd ✅1️⃣5️⃣ points ahead of Liverpool ✅Mikel Arteta's Arsenal 👏👏👏 #ARSNFO https://t.co/IuO6LKTScy

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is gunning for former side Arsenal

Aubameyang left the Gunners in January

Perhaps no player is more eager to claim victory this weekend than Aubameyang.

The Blues frontman left Arsenal in January unceremoniously after falling out with Arteta.

He headed to Barcelona on a free transfer, having been a hit at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabonese striker has made 163 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 92 goals and providing 21 assists, winning the FA Cup in 2020.

He spent just eight months at Barca before joining the Blues on transfer deadline day this past summer for £10.8 million.

The veteran striker has made a topsy-turvy start to life at Stamford Bridge, bagging three goals and contributing one assist in 12 appearances across competitions.

He has told his former side that he is ready in an intriguing BT Sport advert:

“Arsenal, It's nothing personal. I’m back. I’m Blue. I'm ready."

Sun Sport @SunSport "Auba's got the ability to put the ball in the back of the net"



Mikel Arteta comments on coming up against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the first time since their falling out last season



"Auba's got the ability to put the ball in the back of the net"Mikel Arteta comments on coming up against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the first time since their falling out last seasonhttps://t.co/iOlkbvaEKZ

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes