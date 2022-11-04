“I have a funny feeling” – Joleon Lescott makes interesting Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction 

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has made an interesting prediction for when Arsenal travel to Chelsea on 6 November in the Premier League.
The Gunners are in superb form and sit top of the Premier League with 10 wins, one draw, and one defeat in 12 fixtures.
They face a Blues side that are sixth following their first defeat under Graham Potter, which means they have won six, drawn three, and lost three.
It promises to be a tantalizing affair at Stamford Bridge, and Lescott believes Chelsea will prevail.
Writing for Livescore, he said (via HITC):
“As I’ve already discussed above, I have a funny feeling that Chelsea may rise to the occasion against the league leaders. There are a lot of individuals capable of producing special moments in that Blues group and these characters often show their class in big games."
Lescott added:
“A draw wouldn’t surprise me but I’ll stick to my guns and go for a home victory. Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal.”
The last time these two teams met was in April when Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-2 away from home.
Both London sides won midweek in Europe, with Potter's men beating Dynamo Zagreb 2-1 in the Champions League on 2 November.
Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side beat FC Zurich 1-0 in the Europa League on 3 November.
It is a close one to call but Lescott is leaning towards the Blues claiming victory at Stamford Bridge in what would be a blow to the Gunners' title credentials.
Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is gunning for former side Arsenal
Perhaps no player is more eager to claim victory this weekend than Aubameyang.
The Blues frontman left Arsenal in January unceremoniously after falling out with Arteta.
He headed to Barcelona on a free transfer, having been a hit at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gabonese striker has made 163 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 92 goals and providing 21 assists, winning the FA Cup in 2020.
He spent just eight months at Barca before joining the Blues on transfer deadline day this past summer for £10.8 million.
The veteran striker has made a topsy-turvy start to life at Stamford Bridge, bagging three goals and contributing one assist in 12 appearances across competitions.
He has told his former side that he is ready in an intriguing BT Sport advert:
“Arsenal, It's nothing personal. I’m back. I’m Blue. I'm ready."
Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here