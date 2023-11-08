"I could get the best out of him" - Chelsea legend makes interesting Jadon Sancho proposal after Manchester United bust-up

Chelsea icon Joe Cole has made an interesting proposal to Manchester United concerning out-of-favor winger Jadon Sancho. The former Blues star believes he can get the best out of the Red Devils winger, adding that he'd take him if he were a manager.

It is worth noting that Jadon Sancho has apparently reached the end of the road at Manchester United after publically falling out with Erik ten Hag. The attacker landed in hot soup for countering the tactician's criticism of his work rate in training back in September and has been ostracized ever since.

Expand Tweet

Sancho has been urged by many to apologize and make peace with his manager but he's refused to do that. His refusal has portrayed him in a bad light at Old Trafford but Joe Cole doesn't see the winger as a problem.

The former Chelsea midfielder believes the 23-year-old only needs to be nurtured and has expressed the desire to speak with him.

“Jadon Sancho needs nurturing," Cole told TNT Sport. "Jadon is a fantastic footballer, particularly with the talent and quality he’s got but he needs a little bit of nurturing and he might need a bit more maturity.

“He’s clearly a young player with a heck of a lot of talent. In this current guise, I can’t see how it can be [resolved]… Well, I can but that would require movement from both parties."

Despite his recent struggles, Joe Cole believes Jadon Sancho still has a future and went on to declare that he'd take the attacker if he were a manager.

“It’s not going to work for him at Manchester United and I don’t know what his next move is but there’s still a player in him," he continued. “I would love to speak to him and his people and try to help. If I was a young coach I would take Jadon Sancho and fancy I could get the best out of him."

“Give me Sancho as a manager every day of the week, rather than a ham-and-egg player – that’s an old phrase – but a player of that quality needs a little bit of nurturing and help,” the former Chelsea star added.

Expand Tweet

Jadon Sancho could leave Manchester United in January

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Jadon Sancho's Manchester United career is effectively over. The Italian journalist has claimed that there's a 99% chance that the winger will be offloaded by the club when the transfer window reopens in January.

A return to his former club Borussia Dortmund is currently being mooted. The likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Ettifaq and Aston Villa are also rumored to be monitoring the player's situation at Old Trafford.

Sancho has made just three appearances for Manchester United this season, with all of these coming off the bench. He's amassed a paltry 76 minutes of game time so far and is unlikely to play again before sealing his departure.