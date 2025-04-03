"I don't get what they really, really want" - Ruud Gullit explains why he believes former team Chelsea is still 'an enigma'

Former Chelsea manager and player Ruud Gullit has explained why he believes the club is still 'an enigma'. The former Dutch international questioned the Blues' philosophy, their identity, and criticized their record of sacking managers.

Ad

In a recent interview with The Sun, Gullit opined that his former club lacked an identity and philosophy. He labeled the club 'an enigma' and slammed them for repeatedly sacking managers over the years.

"Chelsea to me, still, is a little bit of an enigma. I don't know really how good they are or how bad they are. They are looking for their identity a little bit. They are trying to creep up the table and maybe in the long term they will be contenders for the title," Gullit said (via GOAL).

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"But I don't know yet where they are exactly. People tell me that one of the problems with Chelsea is that they change the manager all the time - so tell me something new! I don't get it. I don't get what they really, really want."

"Even if they are successful, they still sack you as a coach. So I don't know. That's why I say Chelsea's still an enigma. I try to find out what they stand for, what is their philosophy and what is the football they want us to watch?" he questioned.

Ad

Gullit played for Chelsea for three seasons between 1995-1998. In 1996, the Dutchman was made player-manager at Stamford Bridge, and he led the Blues to the FA Cup (their first major trophy in 26 years) the following year. However, he was shown the exit door in 1998 despite recording significant success with the west London outfit.

Chelsea captain Reece James defends manager Enzo Maresca amid criticisms

Chelsea right-back Reece James has rallied behind manager Enzo Maresca following criticism from fans and pundits. He claimed that the manager has been working hard with the team as they look to achieve the season's objective which is qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Ad

James said (via Sky Sports):

"Our objective is to play Champions League football next year. I think there's still more to come from us, it's early days. We've learnt a lot this season and are still learning. We have come on leaps and bounds this year, fighting against the best teams in the league on a consistent basis."

Ad

He added:

"I think the balance of the team is key, to have different players for different roles. Everyone complements each other well and that helps with where we are so far. Hopefully our performances reflect how far we have come. The way the head coach is with the team, the way he wants us to play and how passionate he is makes it enjoyable. Our idea and focus stays the same no matter who we are playing against."

The Blues currently sit in the sixth position with 49 points from 29 league matches. Reece James, meanwhile, has been out for a good part of the season due to injuries. The 25-year-old managed just 14 appearances across competition this term, recording two goals and an assist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback