"I have to get used to such things" - Barcelona star Joao Felix opens up on facing parent club Atletico Madrid in 'complicated confrontation' 

Barcelona attacker Joao Felix is gearing up to face parent club Atletico Madrid and admits it will be a complicated affair.

Felix, 24, joined Barca from Atletico last summer on loan until the end of the season. The Portuguese forward has already faced Diego Simeone's side and scored the winner in a 1-0 victory at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

However, this Sunday (March 17) will be the first outing for Felix at Los Colchoneros' Wanda Metropolitano since leaving on loan. He fell out of favor with Simeone but has become an asset for Xavi, posting eight goals and five assists in 33 games across competitions.

Joao Felix acknowledged facing his parent club but insisted he needs to get used to it. The Portugal international said (via Barca Times):

"Atletico? It will be a complicated confrontation for the whole team and worse (for) me, but I am a footballer and I have to get used to such things. They motivate me. I love these important and hot games. There is a double incentive."

Expectations were high when Atletico paid Primeira Liga giants Benfica a club record €127.2 million for Felix in July 2019. He was coming off a stellar 2018-19 season in which he won the Golden Boy award.

However, Felix struggled to replicate his Benfica form during his time with Simeone's Atletico. He managed 34 goals and 18 assists in 131 games across competitions.

Felix was sent out on loan to Chelsea during the second half of last season after struggling for minutes under Simeone. He failed to impress at Stamford Bridge with four goals in 20 games across competitions.

The tricky winger will be looking to prove a point to Simeone but also help Barcelona as they rival Real Madrid for the La Liga title. Xavi's men sit second, seven points behind their El Clasico rivals while Atleti are fourth.

Diego Simeone thinks Joao Felix's loan spell at Barcelona is 'extraordinary' for Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone was happy to send Joao Felix on loan to Barcelona.

Joao Felix was at loggerheads with Simeone on his way out of the Wanda Metropolitano. He grew frustrated with his lack of game time and his playing style didn't seem to click with the Argentine tactician's brand of football.

Simeone gave his take on Felix's loan move to Barcelona in November and suggested it hugely benefits Atletico. He said (via One Football):

"Every good thing that happens to him is extraordinary for us, because if he stays at Barcelona we have an important income, and if he returns we have three more years waiting for him here, benefitting from what he was able to improve elsewhere."

Joao Felix has five years left on his contract with Atletico but could stay at Barcelona. Reports claim that the Blaugrana are unlikely to match their rivals' €80 million valuation of the attacker but are prepared to sign him on loan again.