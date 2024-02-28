Barcelona unlikely to sign €80m-rated loanee on permanent deal in the summer, will look to re-sign player on loan - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly not looking sign the on-loan Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix in the summer.

The 24-year-old Portuguese arrived at the Camp Nou last summer in a season-long deal after spending the second half of the previous season at Chelsea. Felix has fared decently, bagging eight goals and five assists in 30 games across competitions.

However, Luis F Rojo of Marca has reported (via Barca Buzz) that the reigning La Liga champions are contemplating extending Felix's loan deal instead of dishing out €70-80 million to snap him up permanently.

Felix recently returned from an ankle injury and scored in the 4-0 La Liga home win over Getafe last weekend.

Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez were the other scorers on the night at the Olimpic Lluis Companys as Xavi's side remain third, eight points behind table toppers Real Madrid (65) after 26 games.

It's pertinent to note that manager Xavi is leaving at the end of the season, making the announcement after a series of indifferent outings. The Blaugrana lost to Los Blancos in the Supercopa Espana final before getting knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao.

A 5-3 La Liga home loss to Villarreal put them well behind in the title race as their hopes of a title defence get bleaker with only 12 games remaining.

What's next for Barcelona?

FC Barcelona

Since the announcement of Xavi's departure, the Blaugrana have gone unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning four.

The La Liga giants next take on Athletic Bilbao away in the league on Sunday (March 3). They then host Mallorca on March 8 before welcoming Napoli four days later for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg. Barca drew 1-1 in the first leg in Naples a week ago.

The Champions League represents Barcelona's most realistic competition to win silverware this season, having lost in two other competitions and trailing in the La Liga title race.