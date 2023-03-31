“I give him the ball, I run, and he will put it where it belongs” – When PSG superstar explained ‘easy’ relationship with Lionel Messi 

In a 2021 interview, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi revealed how easy it is to play with Argentina icon Lionel Messi.

Shortly after leaving Barcelona as a free agent, Messi joined PSG, completing a formidable front three alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The Argentina star struggled to find his feet in his debut season, scoring only 11 times in 34 games across competitions but has fared a lot better this term. In 32 games across competitions, Messi has netted 18 times and claimed 17 assists.

In an interview with French outlet L’Equipe, PSG man Hakimi revealed his initial reaction to Messi’s arrival. He said:

“For Messi to leave Barca, like everyone else, I didn't expect it. And when I heard he was coming here, what can I say? A dream for me. I played with many great players, and the only one I missed was Messi. I am proud to evolve with such a good footballer.”

Hakimi then explained why it's effortless to play alongside the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Building a technical relationship with him is easy. I give him the ball, I run, and he will put it where it belongs. I was surprised by the way he behaved; he is simple, quiet,” he added.

Messi and Hakimi have played 52 games together at PSG, combining for one goal.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi is best in Europe in one key stat

Lionel Messi has had more goal involvements (goals + assists) this season (club + country) than any other player in the top five European leagues.

According to WhoScored. Lionel Messi has a combined total of 56 goal involvements for the Parisians and La Albiceleste in 44 games across competitions this season. The Barcelona legend has 13 goals and as many assists in 23 Ligue 1 games. With ten Ligue 1 games still to play, he has a realistic chance of boosting both tallies.

His club teammate Mbappe is in second position with 52 goal involvements in 44 games. Manchester City’s goal machine Erling Haaland is third with an impressive tally of 48 goal contributions in 39 games.

