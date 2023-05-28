"I couldn't give a f**k" - Manchester United legend not bothered about Erik Haaland's goal-scoring record at Manchester City

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole is not bothered by Manchester City's Erling Haaland breaking his Premier League goalscoring record.

Cole set the record of scoring 34 goals in a single Premier League season in the 1993-94 season for Newcastle United. Alan Shearer equaled the record in the following season with Blackburn Rovers.

Almost 20 years later now, Erling Haaland has scored 36 goals in 35 league games for Manchester City. Cole, meanwhile, is not bothered by his record being broken. He lauded the Norwegian striker and explained that all records will get broken at one point or another.

The Manchester United legend told the Daily Mail:

"I couldn't give a f***. I'm being honest. I am not anal in any way, shape or form about someone breaking goal-scoring records because records are set to be broken. Now, some people might be p*ssed. But people say I must be disappointed. Why? Because someone has scored more goals than me?"

He added:

"It's taken 20 years for someone to get that close. Am I going to rock myself to sleep and think, Oh God, someone has broken my record? No, I'll take my hat off to him. I'll salute him. He's done it in a team that creates chance after chance. At some stage, your record's going to be broken."

Haaland has been sensational in his first season in England, registering 36 goals and eight assists in 35 league games for Manchester City. He helped City win their third league title in a row. As a result, he won the Premier League Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year awards.

Manchester United and Manchester City gear up for last Premier League game before FA Cup final

The 2022-23 Premier League season comes to an end on Sunday, May 28. Manchester City have retained their title despite facing a stiff challenge from Arsenal, who held the top position for 248 days. However, a run of two wins from eight games saw them concede the title to City.

The Cityzens will now face ninth-placed Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in their final Premier League game of the season. However, their season doesn't end here. Manchester City will clash against Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on June 3. They will then face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are set to host Fulham at Old Trafford in their final Premier League game on Sunday. They have already secured a place in the top four and also won the Carabao Cup.

