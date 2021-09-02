"I didn't give a f*** about the Manchester United No. 7" - PSG star Angel Di Maria explains what went wrong at Old Trafford

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Angel Di Maria has lifted the lid on his forgetful stint with Manchester United. The Argentine was quite vocal in terms of expressing his discontent with the experience and pinned the blame on former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal.

Di Maria, who joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2014, was handed the iconic no.7 shirt at Old Trafford. However, the winger failed to settle down and subsequently flattered to deceive with his performances on the pitch.

Di Maria didn't hold back 😳 pic.twitter.com/aGvQlnd6x4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 2, 2021

While Di Maria has always looked back at his Manchester United experience with distaste, the PSG star has now taken it up a notch with his recent comments. In a conversation with TyC Sports, Di Maria has lambasted Manchester United quite vehemently.

"I didn't give a f*ck about the Manchester United No. 7, at first they talked to me a lot about it, it was just a shirt."

Di Maria further explained that former Manchester United boss Van Gaal was the main reason why he failed to succeed at Old Trafford. The 33-year-old went on to stress that Van Gaal was easily the worst manager he had played under in his career.

"My problem at Manchester was the coach. Van Gaal was the worst of my career. I would score, assist, and the next day he would show me my misplaced passes. He displaced me from one day to the other, he didn't like players being more than him."

Since joining PSG from Manchester United in 2015, Di Maria has revived his career. The Argentine is currently gearing up for a promising Champions League campaign with PSG, who are buoyed by the signing of Lionel Messi.

Manchester United and PSG are contenders for the Champions League

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign is set to commence this month. With promising acquisitions over the course of the summer transfer window, both Manchester United and PSG are genuine contenders for continental glory.

While Manchester United are drawn alongside Atalanta, Villarreal and Young Boys in Group F of the competition, PSG are in Group A with Manchester City, Club Brugge and RB Leipzig.

All set for the 2021/22 season! 🤩



Which Champions League group are you most excited for?#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/gpOCzlRtOd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021

It goes without saying that both Manchester United and PSG are expected to go through to the knockout stages. However, it remains to be seen whether they can produce the performances to fulfill their title ambitions in the knockout stages.

Edited by Nived Zenith