"I had given my word" - 20-year-old reveals he snubbed Manchester United approach to join European giants 

Ryan Gravenberch has revealed that he snubbed the chance to play under his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United before joining Bayern Munich.

Gravenberch stated that despite the Red Devils wanting him, he felt more attached to Bayern Munich and joined them instead. Speaking to De Telegraaf (via the Manchester Evening News), the 20-year-old midfielder was quoted as saying the following:

"Manchester United is a very big and beautiful club. But I already had such a good feeling at Bayern and I had given my word."

The midfielder has himself confirmed that he will be joining the German champions in the summer.

Speaking to German publication Bild (via Goal), Ryan Gravenberch said the following:

"Bayern is a big club. I think you have to win big titles here. That is also what I expect for myself. I'm happy to be here in Munich now."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



Tweets and club statement are finally coming after deal agreed in April and now completed. Official announcement expected in the next hours for Ryan Gravenberch to FC Bayern. Been told today is the day, after contract signed and sealed until June 2027.Tweets and club statement are finally coming after deal agreed in April and now completed. Official announcement expected in the next hours for Ryan Gravenberch to FC Bayern. Been told today is the day, after contract signed and sealed until June 2027. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCBayernTweets and club statement are finally coming after deal agreed in April and now completed. https://t.co/e8qCQzzakF

Ryan Gravenberch had a great 2021-22 season for Ajax. The 20-year-old midfielder scored three goals and provided six assists in 42 appearances for the Amsterdam-based club across all competitions.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of Netherlands players

Since the arrival of Erik ten Hag as their new manager, Manchester United have been linked with a number of Netherlands players. FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been one of the most heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has managed to convince Frenkie de Jong to move to the Premier League. The Red Devils are in dire need of a new central midfielder after the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic. This could have also been the reason why United were interested in Ryan Gravenberch.

Manchester United have shown interest in signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, according to an earlier report from The Guardian. The Red Devils have reportedly held talks to sign the 20-year-old Dutch international from Ten Hag's former club.

According to recent reports, United have also been linked with a move for Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their full-backs ahead of the 2022-23 season as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot continue to have uncertainty over their futures at Old Trafford.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far