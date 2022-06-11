Chelsea and Manchester United among 3 Premier League clubs interested in 26-year-old Netherlands international - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the three clubs interested in signing Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries in the summer, according to Tuttosport (via Sempre Inter). Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur are the third club in the reckoning.

Denzel Dumfries only joined Inter Milan from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven last summer. However, a stellar debut season in Italy has caught the eye of some of the Premier League's elite clubs. The Dutch international had scored five goals and provided seven assists in 45 appearances for Inter across all competitions.

According to the report, Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio was in London to gauge the interest of the clubs interested in Dumfries. It is worth mentioning that Dumfries currently has a contract at Inter until 2025.

According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old full-back is currently valued at just €25 million. Dumfries, in fact, joined Inter Milan from PSV for a fee of around just €13 million last summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea need reinforcements in full-back positions

Both Chelsea and Manchester United need reinforcements in the full-back positions ahead of the 2022-23 season. United's current right-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot had underwhelming outings in the 2021-22 season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are offering Aaron Wan-Bissaka to other clubs ahead of the transfer window. Diogo Dalot, on the other hand, has also attracted interest from foreign clubs.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United have been looking to sign a new defender in the summer transfer window. According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for fellow Dutch international Jurrien Timber.

The Ajax defender played under newly-appointed United manager Erik ten Hag. Despite primarily being a centre-back, Timber is capable of also playing as a right-back.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are on the cusp of losing both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, La Liga giants FC Barcelona are interested in signing both full-backs in the summer transfer window.

The Blues, however, do have Reece James who will be their first-choice right-back.

Denzel Dumfries, however, could provide competition to James if he decides to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer. The 26-year-old full-back is also capable of playing as a right wing-back as Thomas Tuchel prefers to play with a back-three.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far