Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos has made bold claims regarding teammate Lionel Messi following their win against Lille.

The French Capital Club managed to secure a vital 4-3 win against Lille on Sunday thanks to Messi's late winner.

In a game that made headlines with Neymar suffering a horrific injury, Lionel Messi turned out to be the savior for Christophe Galtier's side.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar gave PSG a healthy lead early in the game, goals from Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba saw Christophe Galtier's side trail 3-2 by 69 minutes.

Mbappe equalized in the 87th minute before Lionel Messi scored the all-important winner in added time, converting a 95th-minute free kick.

Following the game, Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos heaped praise on his teammate and admitted that Messi does not surprise him anymore.

The former Real Madrid skipper also claimed that he is privileged to have the ex-Barcelona forward as his teammate. He told Prime Video, as quoted by PSG Talk:

“I am no longer surprised by Messi. At Barça, he was used to deciding games like he did today. I am glad that he's on my team now. Of course, it is better to have him as a teammate. Whoever you give Messi to choose for or against, the response is quick and sincere.”

Ramos also insisted that he shares a very good relationship with Lionel Messi and that they both have the common goal of helping the team. He added:

“It is something that arouses a lot of curiosity. But we have the same goal: To win with PSG. We want to make the team better with our experience and good performances. My relationship with Messi is excellent. There is great respect among the players.”

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos lined up against each other, playing for bitter rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively for more than a decade and a half.

They had several moments of madness against each other but have been excellent teammates at Paris Saint-Germain.

Argentina legend warns Lionel Messi over crazy transfer amid PSG exit talk

Argentina legend Mario Kempes has opened up on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi potentially returning to Newell's Old Boys.

Messi's future at the Parc des Princes is up in the air with his deal expiring at the end of the current season.

A return to his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys has been discussed as a possibility but Kempes has claimed that it would not be a good idea. He told TNT Sports [via PSGTalk]:

“I don’t know if [Messi] would withstand the pressure. He’s used to Europe; the people are different. But in Argentina, it would be crazy.”

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is unlikely to be short of options should he opt against signing a new deal with the French champions.

A return to Barcelona could be on the cards, while there are also possibilities that he could be on his way to the US or Saudi Arabia.

