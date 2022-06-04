"I would go all naked in the shower and be like kante give me a hug" - Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa makes bizarre comments about N'Golo Kante

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has revealed personal details about his relationship with French midfielder N'Golo Kante during his stint at the club.

The Brazilian-born Spanish striker spent one year with Kante at Chelsea and explained how he tried to get closer to French midfielder while they were teammates, He told Brazilian Youtube Channel Pilhado, as reported by TalkSPORT:

“At Chelsea, I tried to hug Kante as a joke naked. He’s shy, I would undress in the shower and say, ‘Kante, give me a hug!’ and he very seriously told me ‘No, no, Diego. He didn’t even take off his underwear to shower.”

Kante has a reputation for being a very humble and reserved character as a footballer. It is fair to say that the French midfielder would not have appreciated Costa's actions, despite the striker being his teammate.

Costa joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in 2014 and went on to make 120 appearances for the club across all competitions scoring 59 goals along the way. The striker won two Premier League titles with the Blues before returning to Atleti in 2018. The 33-year old is now a free agent, having most recently plied his trade in Brazil with Atletico Mineiro.

Kante's Chelsea future is uncertain

Kante in action for the Blues

N'Golo Kante joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016 and went on to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, The Frenchman has gone on to make 260 appearances for the Blues, winning the Premier League title, the Champions League title, the Europa League title and the FA Cup during his tenure.

The midfielder, now 31-years old, has seen his playing time for the Blues drop over the last three seasons. Kante has struggled with multiple injuries over the last few years, which has lead to many people in and around the club questioning his future with Chelsea.

Last week, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel was asked about the French midfielder's future at the club. Despite his concerns over the midfielder's fitness, the German reiterated his importance to the club. He said:

"I think he is our key, key, key player; but key, key, key players need to be on the pitch. He plays only 40 per cent of the games. So it's maybe a miracle that we arrived in third place. Because he is our Mo Salah, he is our [Virgil] van Dijk, he is our [Kevin] De Bruyne. He is our Neymar, he is our Kylian Mbappe; he is the guy who makes the difference. And if you only have him 40 per cent it's a huge problem. "It's hard to live with because it's important for him to be there and to have the rhythm. "He constantly starts getting a rhythm and once he has rhythm he gets a little injury and he's out again. This guy who gets man of the match in every Champions League game is only here for 40-something per cent of games, this is huge for us. We'll do everything to solve it. I don't blame him but it's a concern."

