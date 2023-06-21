"I wouldn't go to PSG" – Gabby Agbonlahor fires transfer warning to Manchester United target Harry Kane

Ex-Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has issued a transfer warning to Manchester United target Harry Kane.

Kane, 29, has been a hot topic of transfer speculation for the last few months. With him in the final 12 months of his deal and Tottenham Hotspur failing to seal an European spot last season, he is expected to move on to a new club.

A right-footed talismanic striker, the 83-cap England international has reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) of late. All the clubs are on the hunt for a number nine.

During an interaction with Football Insider, Agbonlahor was asked whether Kane should join PSG. He responded:

"I wouldn't go to PSG if I was him, to be honest. I feel for him because he has been priced out of a summer move to Manchester United, who are going to move on to other striking targets soon. He's not going to end up at a club in England... and I really don't think that Real Madrid will agree to pay the money for him this transfer window."

Kane, a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, could prove to be an excellent signing for PSG. With Lionel Messi set to join Inter Miami and Neymar likely to depart, he would get enough importance in the Parisians' squad.

However, Agbonlahor claimed that Kane is likely to sign a new contract to remain at Spurs next season. He added:

"I think he'll be playing for Spurs next season. It wouldn't surprise me if he ends up signing a new contract."

Overall, the 2020 UEFA Euro finalist has scored 280 goals and provided 64 assists in 435 matches for Spurs so far.

Manchester United-linked forward comments on recent transfer rumors

Speaking to Tipsbladet, Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund refused to rule out a Manchester United transfer. He said:

"It is a huge club, so I must have done something right if it's rumored that they want me. We have to wait and see what happens next. From what we hear, I imagine a lot could happen to quite a few strikers this summer as many clubs are looking for a number nine. My goal is to reach the top shelf and you can say that Manchester United is."

Hojlund, 20, has emerged as a top transfer target for the Red Devils due to his fine performances last campaign. He scored 16 goals and contributed seven assists in just 2551 minutes of first-team action for Atalanta and Sturm Graz.

Erik ten Hag's side reportedly contacted Hojlund's agents to discuss a potential switch earlier last week. They have cooled their interest in Harry Kane as Spurs are unwilling to sell their player to a domestic rival, as per Sky Sports.

