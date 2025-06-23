"I would go there" - PL star confirms Chelsea and Liverpool target wants to leave as he suggests perfect next club 

Brighton & Hove Albion star Igor Julio has urged Joao Pedro to snub Chelsea and join Liverpool. He has also revealed that the Brazilian has already informed the Seagulls that he wants to leave this summer.

Speaking to Trivela, Igor said that Pedro is keen on moving to a big team and sees this summer as the ideal time to take the next step. He wants his Brighton teammate to join a side that plays in the UEFA Champions League and competes for the Premier League. He said:

"Joao Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, look for new things, take the next step. It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here, we have to be honest, the club already knows that. I told him that he has to think about what he wants from his career."

"In my opinion, if I were going to a Big Six team, I would go to a team that competes in the Premier League, plays in the Champions League and is always in a position to win. I would go to a Liverpool team and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It's because I've always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there. He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritise what comes from there first."

Brighton have reportedly slapped a £70 million price tag on the Brazilian star this summer. They are aware of interest, with Newcastle United currently leading the chase.

Liverpool target wants to join Chelsea, claims Mick Brown

Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown has claimed that Joao Pedro wants to join Chelsea. He was on the Football Insider podcast in May when he claimed that people close to the Liverpool target have been informed of his wishes. He said:

"Personally, I have doubts about whether he would be an improvement for a team like Chelsea and I know those doubts are shared. I hear he's spoken to people around him about a move, and he would be interested in Chelsea. He wants to make a step up from Brighton as they're going to miss out on European football again. It's just a case of whether they decide he's the right man for the job."

The Blues have signed Liam Delap and are interested in Hugo Ekitike this summer.

