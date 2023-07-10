“I was gobsmacked” - Reece James’ dad breaks silence on claims that Chelsea superstar is wanted by Real Madrid

Chelsea star Reece James' father, Nigel, has revealed that he has not paid attention to interest from Real Madrid. He claims the right-back will stay at Stamford Bridge until the club asks him to leave.

Real Madrid have been on the hunt for a right-back and have been linked with a move for James. However, he penned a new deal at Chelsea until 2028 and committed his future to the Blues.

Speaking to The Beautiful Game podcast, Nigel was clear that his son will not be looking to leave Chelsea any time soon. He added that the right-back wants to captain the club and will remain until he is told to go. He said:

"I was just gobsmacked. I don't read things anymore, yeah, until someone rings my phone, or tells the people I work with what the deal is, then you take something seriously. But Reece is a top player, so I'm sure most clubs would want to sign him, but right now, I don't see anything changing. He is a Chelsea player, and until Chelsea wants to sell him, it's like anything. If a club do not want to work with you anymore and, for some reason, they want to get rid of you, then you go."

Mauricio Pocehttino will be naming a new club captain at Chelsea this summer after Cesar Azpilicueta left for Atletico Madrid. Reece James and Thiago Silva are reported to be the front runners for the armband.

Liverpool urged to sign Real Madrid target from Chelsea

Pundit Dean Saunders has urged Liverpool to sign Reece James from Chelsea. He believes that the Real Madrid target is a great player but has worries about his fitness.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Saunders claimed that James was a good option to play at center-back and wanted Jurgen Klopp to experiment. He said:

"I think maybe they need another centre-back. Sign Reece James from Chelsea. Sign him, if he can stay fit, he's a great player."

Liverpool are interested in Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill, who was a key figure for England at the U21 EURO. Standard have reported that the Reds are keeping tabs but are yet to approach the Blues.

