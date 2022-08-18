"I’m not going to do anything, I’m not going to put it in" - Woman highlights how Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy allegedly attempted to rape her in 2018 

A woman recently highlighted (reported via Daily Star) how Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy allegedly tried to rape her in 2018.

Mendy is currently under trial after being accused of eight counts of rape, one count of alleged rape, and one count of sexual assault. However, the defender has denied all the charges against him.

The police recorded a video interview with the 29-year-old woman, who came to the police station after seeing the saga related to Benjamin Mendy last year. Prosecutor Timothy Cray QC reportedly told the jury about the entire incident.

The woman met Mendy and his friends in a restaurant before heading out to two nightclubs. The woman returned to Mendy's home in Cheshire.

While giving a statement at the Walworth police station in January 2022, the woman stated that she was taking a shower the next morning when he heard music playing and Mendy arriving in the bathroom.

She reportedly asked the Manchester City star to leave. However, the defender allegedly asked to show him her private parts. Here's what the woman said in the video shared with the court:

“He kept forcing himself to see me and take off my towel, I kept pushing him away to the point where he kept grabbing me back. I just kept trying to push him off. He kept pulling me down. We fell into the spoon position, That’s when he took off his boxers. He had his penis near as if almost to penetrate."

She added:

“He was saying things like ‘are you scared? You don’t have to be scared’. He said ‘I’m not going to do anything, I’m not going to put it in’."

Manchester City might sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal

Kieran Tierney in action

According to The Telegraph, Manchester City are plotting a move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney as Pep Guardiola is keen to add some depth to his full-back position.

Arsenal have already signed two players from the blue side of Manchester this season. After completing a sensational swoop for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners brought in Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko as well.

Noel Whelan has claimed that the north London side wouldn't mind seeing Tierney for the right price, as he told Football Insider:

“I don’t think there’d be any harm if Arsenal were to sell him. They’ve made it abundantly clear that Zinchenko is their first choice."

