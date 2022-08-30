“I am not going to hide that one, it’s the same for everyone” – Martin Dubravka’s comments on playing time expectations resurface ahead of Manchester United move

A recently resurfaced quote from incoming Manchester United reported loanee Martin Dubravka has outlined his intentions in signing for the historic English giants.

Dubravka, who has enjoyed a successful time at Newcastle United, is set to move on to one of the biggest clubs in the world (via Fabrizio Romano). He will join on a season-long loan with an option to buy of £5 million.

The Slovakian became the second-choice goalkeeper at the Magpies after they signed Nick Pope from Burnley this summer. Around Pope's signing, Dubravka was asked about his playing time and he replied (via Manchester Evening News):

"I have ambitions to play obviously — and I am not going to hide that one, it's the same for everyone. The goalkeeper position is special and unique, only one can be on the pitch."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Dúbravka will travel tonight, medical on Tuesday.



Antony and new 2d goalkeeper coming. Excl: Manchester United are set to sign Martin Dúbravka, here we go! Full agreement reached, loan deal with buy option £5m not mandatory. It’s agreed with Newcastle and player sideDúbravka will travel tonight, medical on Tuesday.Antony and new 2d goalkeeper coming. Excl: Manchester United are set to sign Martin Dúbravka, here we go! Full agreement reached, loan deal with buy option £5m not mandatory. It’s agreed with Newcastle and player side 🚨🔴 #MUFCDúbravka will travel tonight, medical on Tuesday.Antony and new 2d goalkeeper coming. https://t.co/EHwFBsv74A

The shot-stopper will provide competition to David De Gea and Tom Heaton, with Erik Ten Hag looking to shore up his team before the window closes. Manchester United loaned out Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest this summer.

Dubravka will hope he can do enough to guarantee a permanent move to Old Trafford at the end of his loan deal.

He has played 130 matches for Newcastle United so far but is yet to feature this season.

UtdArena @UtdArena These four images depict a GK taking up a very high position during his team’s early possession phases as well as sweeping very high defensively.



That keeper is none other than Martin Dúbravka when he played in Denmark and the Czech Republic between 2014-18. These four images depict a GK taking up a very high position during his team’s early possession phases as well as sweeping very high defensively.That keeper is none other than Martin Dúbravka when he played in Denmark and the Czech Republic between 2014-18. https://t.co/g2FXqbCI2a

Manchester United look to still have a busy transfer window ahead. The Red Devils have secured back-to-back wins and also announced winger Antony's signing from Ajax.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will remain at Manchester United: Report

While the Red Devils are looking to bring in reinforcements, they won't be letting right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave Old Trafford this summer. According to The Athletic (via United in Focus), United have turned down potential exits to Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Manchester United do not want to weaken the team with just two days left in the window.

The Red Devils have noted that there is no time to get a replacement for the right-back if he leaves the club on loan at this time.

This means Wan-Bissaka will have to come to terms with being the club's second choice at the right-back slot. So far this season, he has seen only four minutes of game time, while Diogo Dalot has been the preferred option to start.

Wan-Bissaka could still potentially leave the club in the winter transfer window. That is if Manchester United can find a replacement for his slot in the team.

Wan-Bissaka has played 127 matches for the club, registering two goals and 10 assists.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh