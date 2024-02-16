“I was going through the same thing” - Emmanuel Petit explains what Marcus Rashford must do to become great and be ‘excellent option’ for Arsenal

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has urged Marcus Rashford to sort his mentality out but thinks the Manchester United superstar would be a great signing for the Gunners.

Rashford drew criticism last month after calling in sick for training with the Red Devils. He was then left out of his side's 4-2 win against Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round.

The 26-year-old was out on a 12-hour drinking session just hours before phoning in sick for training. United reportedly punished the English forward by fining him two weeks' wages (£650,000).

That was just another setback in what has been a frustrating season for Rashford after a career-best 2022-23 campaign. He's managed just five goals and six assists in 29 games across competitions.

Speculation has grown over Rashford's future despite the England international signing a new five-year contract last summer. Reports claim that Arsenal have shown an interest in taking him to the Emirates.

Petit talked up the Gunners' potential move for the Red Devils but not before he sorts out his disciplinary issues. He told Betway (via The Daily Star):

"Marcus Rashford could be an excellent option for Arsenal, definitely. My only question mark would be on his mind and where he is mentally. Last season, he played so well for weeks and weeks but this season it hasn’t been the same Marcus Rashford."

Rashford was in stellar form last season, bagging 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. He's cut a frustrated figure this season and Petit thinks he needs to find the right balance between his personal and professional life:

"I think he’s very sensitive and he must find a balance between his professional and private life - if he finds the balance he will be great again. We all know his qualities and skills, but I’m wondering mentally if he can reach the standards of where he should be."

Petit compared Rashford's troubles to what he experienced during his career:

"He needs help to perform more often and he needs serenity from his agents. I heard from France that he’s been through difficult times privately. I was going through the same thing as a player, I could never be in good form if I wasn’t right in my private life."

Rashford has been at United his entire career and is now viewed as one of the side's protagonists. His indiscipline hasn't prevented Erik ten Hag from selecting him and he was back among the goals following his fine in a 4-3 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tony Cascarino doesn't think Rashford would be a good option for Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are Arsenal's current forward options.

Tony Cascarino gave an opposing take on Arsenal potentially signing Rashford. The former Chelsea star spoke in 2022 about the north Londoners needing a center-forward which he doesn't think the Englishman is (via football.london):

"To be a natural striker, and this is something I learned along the way and I got better at as I got older, so Marcus could become better, because there’s no reason why someone can’t improve, you have to be very, very clinical."

Arsenal are still crying out for a prolific striker two years later amid a lack of goalscoring potency from the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. The duo have 14 goals across competitions between them this season.

Rashford displayed his goalscoring abilities last season but consistency has been an issue. He's registered 128 goals and 74 assists in 388 games at Old Trafford but is predominantly used on the left.