"I am such a good manager" - Pep Guardiola reveals why he didn't use substitutes in Manchester City's draw against RB Leipzig

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shut down questions about him not making a single substitution during his side's match against RB Leipzig.

The Cityzens traveled to the Red Bull Arena in Germany for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday, February 23. Despite the game staying level at 1-1 from the 70th minute, Guardiola didn't use any of his substitutes as the scoreline remained the same at full-time.

After the match, the Spanish tactician was asked about his reasons for the same. He responded (as quoted by @CityXtra on Twitter):

“It doesn’t mean that if I have five substitutions, I have to do substitutions. I am such a good manager to know what I have to do or not. Maybe in the second-leg I will decide to be crazy and play with nine strikers…”

While Manchester City didn't use any of their five substitutions, Leipzig made use of all of them. They brought on the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Amadou Haidara and Yussuf Poulsen in the second half.

While he did not bring players on from their bench, Guardiola picked a strong XI. Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Kyle Walker all started the match against Leipzig.

Manchester City fail to build on first-half lead as RB Leipzig secure draw

Manchester City dominated proceedings in the first half of their UEFA Champions League encounter against RB Leipzig on Wednesday. The Cityzens enjoyed 74% possession, recorded seven shots while keeping their opponents down to just one and completed 403 passes to the hosts' 123.

Their excellent start to the tie was also rewarded when Riyad Mahrez scored from an Ilkay Gundogan assist in the 27th minute. However, City could not build on that in the second half and allowed the hosts into the match.

Leipzig marginally edged the possession stats after the break with 51% and created three big chances, while the visitors had none. The Bundesliga outfit also recorded six shots, three of which were on target, while keeping City down to five shots and just one on target.

They ultimately got a deserved equalizer as Josko Gvardiol headed home from Marcel Halstenberg's cross after a corner was played short in the 70th minute. The result means Manchester City remain winless in two visits to the Red Bull Arena, having lost 2-1 in a Champions League group-stage match in December 2021.

With the first leg ending all square, the two teams have everything to play for in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 14.

