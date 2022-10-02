"I got the opportunity to have a look inside his work" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag opens up on his relationship with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed intricate details regarding his relationship with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish tactician has been vital to the success enjoyed at the Etihad in recent times, with the Cityzens averaging over a trophy per season.

Speaking in an interview with the club's website ahead of the Manchester derby, Ten Hag opened up about his relationship with Guardiola.

When asked if he had met much with Guardiola while they both worked at Bayern Munich, Ten Hag responded affirmatively:

“Yeah, we met several times and I think it’s clear, I really admire his work. Attacking football, I think it gives a lot to football, the way he wants to play football and he’s successful with it, so that what I admire from him. I got the opportunity to have a look inside his work, so I am really grateful for that.”

The Manchester United manager has also received words of praise from his cross-town counterpart, with Guardiola speaking kindly about Ten Hag in the past.

When asked about the relationship between himself and the former Barcelona manager, Ten Hag explained:

“Yeah, I admire him, as a person, we have a good relationship. I like him, the way he is. He is really good, I feel really good, but on Sunday, we battle each other!”

Ten Hag has led Manchester United to an impressive turnaround following a poor start to the season. Having lost shamefully to Brighton and Brentford, the Red Devils have gone on to garner four consecutive wins, including two against Arsenal and Liverpool.

They are expected to continue their impressive form under the Dutch manager, who will be hoping he can bring success to Manchester United.

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, have been a very successful club and they have started off the season in style. So far, the Cityzens have yet to lose a Premier League match, and they sit just four points behind league leaders Arsenal.

If they see off the United threat this Sunday, they will consolidate their current position on the table and continue to chase the Gunners.

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are looking forward to the derby challenge

In an interview with the club's official website, the former Ajax tactician was asked about the looming derby and how much he was looking forward to it.

Ten Hag explained:

“A lot. It’s another test, it’s good to compete with the best team in the league in this moment and we are really looking forward [to it] because we are in the right direction, we have belief but now, on Sunday, something is coming to us that we really like, that we’re really looking forward to, it gives us a lot of energy and we want to challenge them.”

