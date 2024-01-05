“I cannot guarantee I will be here tomorrow” - Mauricio Pochettino responds when asked about 23-year-old Chelsea star’s future

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has given his latest take on Conor Gallagher's situation as speculation grows over the English midfielder's future.

Gallagher has been linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge as he has just over a year left on his contract. The Blues man has been a standout performer for his side this season, posting four assists in 23 games across competitions.

However, reports claim that Chelsea would be willing to listen to offers for their academy graduate in the region of £50 million. Their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on his situation.

Pochettino was asked about Gallagher's future in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's FA Cup clash with Preston North End. He said (via football.london):

"Look, I cannot guarantee I will be here tomorrow. In football, with us, it's different part of things can happen. Decisions between the club and player. Only the player can guarantee or the club."

Pochettino alluded to Gallagher having over a year left on his contract. He feels the right decision will be made between all parties involved:

"The player more than the club as the player have one year and half more. He can say I will be here because my contract allows me to be here. It's about making the right decision for the club, the player and the team."

Gallagher rose through the youth ranks at Chelsea before making his senior debut in August 2022. He's since made 68 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Conor Gallagher reportedly wants to fight for his Chelsea future

Conor Gallagher wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea may be willing to cash in on Gallagher but the England international appears to want to fight for his future at Stamford Bridge. He has the opportunity to captain the Blues in the Carabao Cup final next month.

The Guardian reports that the young midfielder is prepared to stay and convince the higher-ups that he merits a new contract. The expectation is that he will remain with Pochettino's side until the end of the season.

Gallagher has become his boyhood club's captain during Reece James' absence through injury. Chelsea are in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup, facing EFL Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Thus, the Blues' stand-in skipper could win his first major trophy as a first-team regular the west Londoners if they go on to win the cup. He was part of the squad that won the UEFA Europa League in 2019 but didn't make an appearance.