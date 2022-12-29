"I can't handle it anymore, I am supporting Arsenal" - Manchester City fans lose their mind as Guardiola benches crucial player against Leeds United

Manchester City fans were annoyed with Pep Guardiola's decision to not field Phil Foden for their Premier League clash against Leeds United. Some fans on Twitter even went to the extent of claiming that they will now be supporting Arsenal in the race for the league title.

Ederson has started in goal for the Cityzens. Rico Lewis, Manel Akanji, John Stones, and Nathan Ake have completed the back four for Guardiola's team.

Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ilkay Gundogan complete the midfield three for the team. The familiar face of Erling Haaland will spearhead the attack. Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez are the Norwegian's partners.

Fans, however, were bemused at Foden's absence. They questioned the credibility of Guardiola's choice. A few fans also noted that Bernardo Silva should be in the lineup as well.

Foden has scored eight goals and provided three assists for his club side this campaign. The Englishman is one of the most creative players on Guardiola's team. Hence, it is understandable why fans were agitated at his absence in such an important clash against Leeds United.

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester City fans after their starting XI against Leeds United was announced:

foland @mcfcFoland @ManCity @HaysWorldwide . Mahrez will only play good when Walker is running down that wing. @ErlingHaaland That Grealish- Mahrez cutting inside for 90mins again. Yeah, what a long night. Mahrez will only play good when Walker is running down that wing. @ManCity @HaysWorldwide @ErlingHaaland That Grealish- Mahrez cutting inside for 90mins again. Yeah, what a long night😆😆😆. Mahrez will only play good when Walker is running down that wing. 😂😂

B @BilalinPrivate @ManCity @HaysWorldwide @ErlingHaaland No foden goodbye Manchester City I can’t handle it anymore I’m supporting Arsenal @ManCity @HaysWorldwide @ErlingHaaland No foden goodbye Manchester City I can’t handle it anymore I’m supporting Arsenal

Savio 🇮🇳🇦🇷 @mcfc_Savio @ManCity @HaysWorldwide @ErlingHaaland I can tell you this blindfolded that Foden really made some mistakes or he might disobey pep's rules. There is no other way Pep is not playing Foden. @ManCity @HaysWorldwide @ErlingHaaland I can tell you this blindfolded that Foden really made some mistakes or he might disobey pep's rules. There is no other way Pep is not playing Foden.

Manchester City will have the chance to close the gap on Arsenal

Leeds United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City are currently eight points behind Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title. Guardiola's side, however, have played one game less than Arsenal.

Ahead of the game, Guardiola made a surprising admission. The Spanish tactician noted that he would have preferred another opponent over an aggressive Leeds United side upon their return to Premier League action after the FIFA World Cup break.

Pep Guardiola said (via The Guardian):

“I would have preferred another opponent than Leeds at this moment after the World Cup. They are the most aggressive team in the Premier League, statistically. They don’t give you time to think and you have to be precise. After our defeat against Brentford, and with how strong Arsenal are, as well as the opponents who [can] come from behind, we have to be alert and careful, because if the distance is bigger, it will be so difficult to catch them.”

