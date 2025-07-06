"I would be very happy" - Chelsea star admits he wants to return to former club

Chelsea attacker Joao Felix has expressed a desire to return to his old club Benfica. The 25-year-old arrived permanently at Stamford Bridge last summer, having spent a loan stint earlier, but has struggled to make an impact.

In 40 games across competitions, Felix has registered 11 goals and two assists for the Blues. That includes seven goals and two assists in 20 outings across competitions since arriving permanently from Atletico.

After spending the second half of the 2024-25 campaign at AC Milan, Felix has returned to his parent club but isn't a part of their squad for the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Despite being contracted to Stamford Bridge till 2031, the Portugal international faces an uncertain future at the club. In fact, as per Football Transfers, Felix said that he wants to return to Benfica, telling Correio de Mahna:

"With Bruno Lage being the coach, who I know and who was important for my career, he influences my decision, and I would be very happy about returning to Benfica.

"And that is probably where I am most inclined [to go]. I feel that I need to be at home, and that is why Benfica is one of the ideas that I have in mind."

As per Portuguese outlet A Bola, Benfica could buy Felix for €30 million, but the player's high wages could be a deal-breaker. The 25-year-old registered 20 goals and 11 assists in 43 games across competitions in his lone senior season at Benfica in 2018-19 before moving to Atletico.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca

Chelsea are in the midst of a decent season under Enzo Maresc, who arrived at the Stamford Bridge helm last summer after guiding Leicester City back to the Premier League with a Championship triumph.

The Blues won the UEFA Europa Conference League to create history, becoming the first side to win European club football's three major competitions, having won the Champions League and the Europa League twice apiece.

Now in action at the new-look 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in the USA, Maresca's side are into the semi-finals after beating Palmeiras 2-1 at the weekend. They next take on another Brasileiro Serie A side, Fluminense, on Tuesday (July 8) at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a place in the title match.

