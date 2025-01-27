“I am so happy because of this guy” - Lisandro Martinez lavishes praise on Manchester United teammate after scoring in 1-0 win over Fulham

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez hailed teammate Toby Collyer after the Red Devils' 1-0 win against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday (January 26). Ruben Amorim's side managed to secure all three points from Craven Cottage, with Martinez scoring the winner.

Manchester United registered just one shot on target in the game as Martinez tried his luck from range. A wicked deflection saw the Argentine's long-range effort find the back of the net past Bernd Leno in the 78th minute.

However, Toby Collyer played an equally decisive role in the victory as he made a heroic goal-line clearance late in the game. Joachim Andersen's header looked destined to find the back of the net in the 88th minute but Collyer stood to his task.

Following the game, Lisandro Martinez heaped praise on the 21-year-old who has impressed in the limited chances he has got this campaign. The World Cup-winning defender said (as quoted by Stretty News):

“I am so happy because of this guy [Toby Collyer]. This guy is a big example for the young generation. He is working so hard every day and he is so humble."

Standing next to Martinez during the post-match interview, Collyer said he was flattered to have received praise from a World Cup winner. The young midfielder said:

“Unbelievable, coming from a World Cup winner. I couldn’t ask for more really. It was a tough environment and that makes you better as a player and your character."

"I am looking to improve everyday and help the team as much as I can. I remember clearing it and thinking, ‘has that gone over?’ We did it as a team, together," Collyer added.

Collyer came through the youth ranks of Brighton & Hove Albion and joined Manchester United in 2022. The young midfielder has made 11 appearances for the Red Devils this season and has done a reasonable job.

Lisandro Martinez, on the other hand, has had a mixed spell with the Red Devils since his reported £56.7 million switch from Ajax in 2022. The defender has made 89 appearances (three goals and three assists) for the club so far and has won an FA Cup and a League Cup.

Former Manchester United star urges club to sell Alejandro Garnacho

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has urged the Red Devils to sell Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Chelsea. The pundit has insisted that the youngster is not good enough for the 20-time English champions.

Parker said he was not the biggest fan of Garnacho's personality and tipped him as an underwhelming player for Chelsea. The former Manchester United star told BonusCodeBets (via GOAL):

“I have obviously seen that Garnacho is linked to Chelsea. I don’t like Garnacho as a person, but you can’t deny he has some sort of talent. For me it looks like everything has gone to his head and it’s not a good look for a young player. He will compete against 37 wingers at Chelsea, and he doesn’t seem like someone who likes competition, so I don’t know what he is on about.”

“Obviously, I would like him to leave, and for Man United, it’s fantastic to see that Chelsea wants him, as they usually pay a lot of money for players. It’s great news really, but I don’t expect him to do very well. Why should he change just by going to London? He doesn’t stand for pressure, and he is only showing something when being subbed on. Best of luck to him, he needs it. He really needs it, and I hope he gets his head straight very soon," he added.

Garnacho has become a key player for Manchester United at a very young age and has already made 120 appearances for the club (23 goals and 14 assists). The 20-year-old has made 34 appearances for the Red Devils this campaign scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

