“I haven’t noticed it before” - Dele Alli highlights key trait of Chelsea’s Cole Palmer after 6-0 win over Everton

Everton midfielder Dele Alli has made an observation about Chelsea's man of the moment, Cole Palmer, after his goal haul at Stamford Bridge on Monday. The Blues claimed a 6-0 win over the Toffees to improve their chances of European football next season. Mauricio Pochettino's side were excellent throughout, dominating possession and keeping their opponents at bay.

Dele Alli has not featured this season due to fitness issues. However, he was invited as a pundit for Sky Sport's Monday Night Football segment. The England international was on duty for the match between Chelsea and Everton, and he shared his thoughts on Cole Palmer at halftime.

Alli said he had just noticed Palmer's striker's instinct, which helped him score his second goal of the evening. He praised the former Manchester City man for being proactive in his game, likening the goal to one normally scored by strikers.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man said:

“Yeah, it looks like it (a striker’s instinct). I haven’t noticed it before but chances like this one, he is the only one following up the play and that is like a striker’s goal. He is the only one who is anticipating the goalkeeper is going to make a mistake and following up.”

Palmer was in the box when Nicolas Jackson connected with a cross from Marc Cucurella. The loose ball was still in the air when the 21-year-old Englishman attacked it with his head to double his and his side's tally.

Cole Palmer magic leads Chelsea to three points at home

Cole Palmer has quickly become Chelsea's biggest player this season, and his performance against Everton was proof of that. Having scored a hat-trick in his last game at home to Manchester United, the 21-year-old followed it up with another hat-trick.

Palmer scored a penalty to put the Blues ahead after 12 minutes before adding a second goal six minutes later. He added a third goal to complete his hat-trick in grand style after 30 minutes of action.

Nicolas Jackson and Alfie Gilchrist scored for the Blues to also add their names to the tally. Mauricio Pochettino's young side remain just three points outside of a place in the UEFA Europa League despite having played one game less than their rivals for the position.

Chelsea will next face Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup on Saturday.

